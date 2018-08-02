Log in
News Summary

Apple : ride to $1 trillion - The magic number that gets it there

08/02/2018 | 04:17am CEST
Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple Inc updated its latest share count on Wednesday, putting the magic stock price at $207.04 that would make the iPhone maker the first publicly listed U.S. company valued at $1 trillion (761 billion pounds).

Apple said in a quarterly filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, that its share count was 4,829,926,000 on July 20, less than the 4,842,917,000 it reported on Tuesday for the end of the June quarter.

Apple's stock rose 5.89 percent to a record-high close of $201.50 on Wednesday following the company's better-than-expected quarterly results.

That would put Apple's stock market value at $973 billion, based on its newly disclosed number of shares.

With a mountain of overseas cash freed up by last year's sweeping U.S. corporate tax cuts, Apple bought back a record $43 billion of its own shares in the first six months of 2018, and its report to the SEC suggested it has continued that program in recent weeks.

A lower share count means Apple's stock must reach a higher price to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Noel Randewich

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 261 B
EBIT 2018 69 331 M
Net income 2018 57 804 M
Finance 2018 137 B
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 16,57
P/E ratio 2019 14,38
EV / Sales 2018 3,05x
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
Capitalization 933 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 203 $
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE19.07%933 434
NOKIA OYJ19.31%31 123
MEITU INC--.--%3 346
DORO AB-0.46%118
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%85
DIGIA OYJ11.91%81
