4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/12 09:00:00 pm
181.72 USD   +0.97%
01:07aApple to buy digital magazine service Texture
RE
03/12APPLE : Business Highlights
AQ
03/12Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture--Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture

03/13/2018 | 01:07am CET
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at the screen of his mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (>> Apple) will buy the digital service Texture, which gives users access to articles from magazines published by various companies for a monthly subscription fee, the iPhone maker said on Monday.

(Reuters) - Apple Inc will buy the digital service Texture, which gives users access to articles from magazines published by various companies for a monthly subscription fee, the iPhone maker said on Monday.

Texture is owned by Next Issue Media, a joint venture formed by Condé Nast, Hearst Magazines, Meredith Corp (>> Meredith Corporation), News Corp and Rogers Media.

Apple did not disclose the financial terms of the deal and declined to comment on details of the transaction.

But a source familiar with the matter said that private equity firm KKR & Co LP (>> KKR & Co. L.P.), which invested $50 million in 2014, generated a “significant return” on the transaction.

Another source familiar with the matter said Apple had to renegotiate Texture's content deals because those deals were both with the magazine publishers that owned the startup as well as some publishers with no ownership stake. There was more than one technology suitor for Texture, this person said.

Boutique investment bank Moelis & Co advised Texture.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Liana Baker in New York; Writing by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Meredith Corporation, KKR & Co. L.P., News Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEREDITH CORPORATION 1.40% 58 Delayed Quote.-13.40%
NEWS CORP 0.49% 16.55 Delayed Quote.1.60%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 263 B
EBIT 2018 69 933 M
Net income 2018 57 925 M
Finance 2018 148 B
Yield 2018 1,47%
P/E ratio 2018 15,68
P/E ratio 2019 13,70
EV / Sales 2018 2,91x
EV / Sales 2019 2,83x
Capitalization 913 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | AAPL | US0378331005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 191 $
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE6.35%913 221
HP INC17.33%40 555
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE33.43%30 087
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC43.86%16 771
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP-26.18%7 864
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL13.40%6 791
