Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/06 05:07:56 pm
207.52 USD   -0.23%
04:47pAPPLE : Removes Infowars From Podcast Directory -- Update
DJ
04:28pFacebook, Apple remove most of U.S. conspiracy theorist's content
RE
07:21aAPPLE : Debate
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook, Apple remove most of U.S. conspiracy theorist's content

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 04:28pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Facebook Inc announced on Monday that it had removed four pages belonging to U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for "repeatedly posting content over the past several days" that breaks its community standards.

The company said it removed the pages "for glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanizing language to describe people who are transgender, Muslims and immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies."

"Facebook bans Infowars. Permanently. Infowars was widely credited with playing a key role in getting Trump elected. This is a co-ordinated move ahead of the mid-terms to help Democrats. This is political censorship. This is culture war," Infowars editor-at-large Paul Joseph Watson tweeted.

Neither Jones nor a representative for Infowars was available for comment.

Since founding Infowars in 1999, Jones has built a vast audience. Among the theories he has promoted is that the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington were staged by the government.

Facebook had earlier suspended the radio and Internet host's personal profile for 30 days in late July from its site for what the company said was bullying and hate speech.

Most of Jones's podcasts from his right-wing media platform Infowars have been removed from Apple Inc and podcast apps, the media news website BuzzFeed quoted a company spokesman as saying on Sunday.

Apple told BuzzFeed that it had removed the entire library for five of Jones's six Infowars podcasts including the shows "War Room" and the daily "The Alex Jones Show."

Only one programme provided by Infowars, "RealNews with David Knight" remained on Apple's platforms on Sunday, according to news media accounts.

The moves by Apple and Facebook are the most sweeping of a recent crackdown on Jones's programs by online sites that have suspended or removed some of his conspiracy-driven content. An Apple spokeswoman said in a statement that the company "does not tolerate hate speech" and publishes guidelines that developers and publishers must follow.

"Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming," Apple said in a statement. "We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.”

Also, Spotify, a music and podcast streaming company, said on Monday that it had now removed all of Jones's Infowars programs from its platform. Last week it removed just some specific programs.

"We take reports of hate content seriously and review any podcast episode or song that is flagged by our community," a representative said Monday.

"Due to repeated violations of Spotify's prohibited content policies, The Alex Jones Show has lost access to the Spotify platform," the representative said.

Jones has also promoted a theory that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was faked by left-wing forces to promote gun control. The shooting left 26 children and adults dead at a Connecticut elementary school.

He is being sued in Texas by two Sandy Hook parents, seeking at least $1 million (£773,466), claiming that they have been the subject of harassment driven by his programs.

(Reporting by Rich McKay; Additional reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Mark Potter, Susan Thomas, Bernard Orr and Jonathan Oatis)

By Rich McKay
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.07% 207.775 Delayed Quote.22.90%
FACEBOOK 2.31% 181.9599 Delayed Quote.0.75%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 2.34% 179.3725 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
04:47pAPPLE : Removes Infowars From Podcast Directory -- Update
DJ
04:28pFacebook, Apple remove most of U.S. conspiracy theorist's content
RE
11:34aAPPLE : iPhone 9 photo leak suggests a new rear camera
AQ
07:21aAPPLE : Debate
AQ
01:01aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR : Apple iPhone chip supplier says virus will delay shipment..
AQ
08/05APPLE : US tech giants lose $400 billion market value in 3 days
AQ
08/05APPLE : quarterly profit surges 30pc to $11.5 billion
AQ
08/04APPLE : Berkshire Hathaway profit surges as economy gives Buffett a boost
RE
08/042019 : Atiku to commit 21% of budget to education if elected
AQ
08/04APPLE : Berkshire Hathaway profit surges as economy gives Buffett a boost
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:25aHedge Your U.S. Equities Portfolio With Emerging-Market ETFs 
08:51aAPPLE : Bigger Is Better? Maybe Not; Try Microsoft 
07:38aBuckle Up For A Protracted Trade War (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
06:54aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Buckle Up For A Protracted Trade War 
04:38aApple's $1 Trillion Lesson And Benefits - Weekly Blog # 536 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 263 B
EBIT 2018 70 088 M
Net income 2018 58 531 M
Finance 2018 131 B
Yield 2018 1,30%
P/E ratio 2018 17,80
P/E ratio 2019 15,45
EV / Sales 2018 3,32x
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
Capitalization 1 005 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 215 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE22.90%1 022 300
NOKIA OYJ18.72%30 109
MEITU INC--.--%3 229
DORO AB-2.63%115
RAONSECURE CO LTD--.--%84
DIGIA OYJ11.91%82
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.