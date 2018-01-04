Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Factbox - What you need to do about newly discovered computer chip flaws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 05:16am CET

Researchers from Google, academia and cybersecurity firms discovered two flaws in computer chips that affect nearly all modern computers.

* "Meltdown" is a flaw that affects laptops, desktop computers and internet servers with Intel chips and could let hackers steal data, such as passwords saved in Web browsers. Microsoft Corp (>> Microsoft Corporation), Apple Inc (>> Apple) and Linux, the three major operating systems, are all issuing updates, though the Apple and Microsoft have not said precisely when.

* "Spectre" affects chips in smartphones and tablets, as well as computer chips from Intel and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (>> Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.). Hackers can trick apps into leaking sensitive information.

* Spectre is less dangerous than Meltdown, but will be more difficult to patch.

* Consumers should check with their device maker and operating system provider for security updates and install them as soon as possible.

* Alphabet Inc's (>> Alphabet) Google said Android phones with the most recent security updates are protected, and users of popular web services like Gmail are also safe. Chromebook users on older versions will need to install an update whose release date has not been set. Chrome web browser users are expected to receive a patch Jan. 23.

* Researchers say an update is in the work for Apple laptops and desktops, but it is not yet clear whether the company's iPhones and iPads are at risk.

* Major cloud services aimed at business customers - including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure - say they have already patched most of their services and will fix the rest soon.

For more information:

* Google's security blog: http://bit.ly/2qiRQJn

* Amazon Web Services: http://amzn.to/2EPHzaZ

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis, Salvador Rodriguez and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
05:16a Factbox - What you need to do about newly discovered computer chip flaws
02:30a Amazon, Google cut speaker prices in market share contest - analysts
01/03 APPLE : SEC mixes message on Apple shareholder proposals, activists say
01/03 APPLE'S BATTERY REPLACEMENT OFFER TO : Barclays
01/03 APPLE : Brazilian agency requires Apple to inform consumers on batteries
01/03DJTech Stocks Surge Into New Year -- WSJ
01/02DJNasdaq Crests 7000 as Tech Giants Roar Into 2018 -- Update
01/02 APPLE : Citi analysts believe Apple is likely to acquire Netflix
01/02 APPLE : Med tech firm BioTelemetry pops 12 % after it says it can help the Apple..
01/02 ENERGOUS : Apple Files Patent for Wireless Charging System with Unique Power Sch..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/03 APPLE : Cash Decision Time
01/02 TECHCRUNCH : Apple acquires mobile app iteration company
01/02 Apple analyst says low iPhone X estimates still "too high"
01/02 APPLE : Big Repatriation Hit
01/02 Apple instructs Stores to offer $29 battery regardless of diagnostic test
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 274 B
EBIT 2018 75 012 M
Net income 2018 57 367 M
Finance 2018 180 B
Yield 2018 1,50%
P/E ratio 2018 15,10
P/E ratio 2019 14,21
EV / Sales 2018 2,57x
EV / Sales 2019 2,42x
Capitalization 884 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | AAPL | US0378331005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 186 $
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE0.00%884 437
HP INC0.00%35 076
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO1.74%22 888
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC2.61%12 420
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP-19.64%8 847
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED0.23%6 813
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.