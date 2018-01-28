Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/26 10:00:01 pm
171.51 USD   +0.23%
06:05a U.S. to make streaming services pay more for music
06:05a U.S. to make streaming services pay more for music
01/26 Intel shares hit dotcom-era highs after bumper results
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

U.S. to make streaming services pay more for music

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2018 | 06:05am CET

U.S. copyright authorities on Saturday decided to increase over the next five years the royalty payments music streaming companies like Spotify and Apple Inc (>> Apple) must make to songwriters and music publishers, a trade association for music publishers said.

U.S. copyright authorities on Saturday decided to increase over the next five years the royalty payments music streaming companies like Spotify and Apple Inc (>> Apple) must make to songwriters and music publishers, a trade association for music publishers said.

The Copyright Royalty Board of the U.S. Library of Congress issued a written decision that altered the formulas used to determine how much of their revenue streaming companies must share with songwriters and the music publishing companies they typically hire to collect licensing fees on their behalf.

The National Music Publishers Association said the ruling, which has not yet been made public, will require streaming companies to give 15.1 percent of their revenue to songwriters and music publishers. The previous rate was 10.5 percent.

The board, which consists of three judges, held a trial last year in which the trade group squared off against Spotify, Apple, Alphabet Inc (>> Alphabet), Pandora Media Inc (>> Pandora Media Inc) and Amazon.com Inc (>> Amazon.com), which had opposed NMPA's proposed rate increase.

"This is the best mechanical rate scenario for songwriters in U.S. history which is critically important as interactive streaming continues to dominate the market," said NMPA chief executive David Isrealite in a statement.

A Pandora spokeswoman declined to comment.

Representatives of Apple, Alphabet, Spotify and Amazon did not immediately return requests for comment.

Streaming services must pay a fee, known as a "mechanical license," every time a user listens to a song.

These licensing fees are typically paid to music publishing companies like Sony/ATV Music Publishing, which collect the fees on behalf of recording artists in exchange for a commission.

U.S. law requires the Copyright Royalty Board to set the rates for these mechanical licenses, rather than letting publishers negotiate rates with streaming services.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Jan Wolfe

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Pandora Media Inc, Amazon.com, Alphabet
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
06:05a U.S. to make streaming services pay more for music
06:05a U.S. to make streaming services pay more for music
01/27 APPLE : iMac Pro release date, news and features
01/27 APPLE : Launches Medical Records App in L.A.
01/27 Samsung Galaxy S9 needs this revolutionary in-screen fingerprint sensor
01/26 Intel shares hit dotcom-era highs after bumper results
01/25 APPLE : added more self-driving cars to its fleet, but it's still in the slow la..
01/25 QUALCOMM : hit with 1-billion EU antitrust fine
01/25 APPLE : Patent Issued for Heart Rate Path Optimizer (USPTO 9867575)
01/25 TECH THAT... : A round-up of the latest news in the digital world
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/27 CRB decision has music streamers paying more for rights
01/27 IP Capital Partners Q4 2017 Commentary
01/27 STOCKS TO WATCH : Tech Giants In The Spotlight
01/26 HERE WE GO AGAIN : Time To Buy Apple Shares Cheap After Earnings Concerns
01/26 How To Spot Wide-Moat Stocks
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 273 B
EBIT 2018 74 726 M
Net income 2018 57 536 M
Finance 2018 159 B
Yield 2018 1,52%
P/E ratio 2018 15,01
P/E ratio 2019 13,97
EV / Sales 2018 2,64x
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
Capitalization 881 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | AAPL | US0378331005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 188 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE1.11%880 586
HP INC10.99%39 337
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE16.36%26 267
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC31.31%15 895
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP-21.17%8 531
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL22.64%7 482
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.