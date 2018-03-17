Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wall Street's tech love affair might end in tears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2018 | 02:30am CET
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Outsized returns delivered by Amazon.com (>> Amazon.com), Netflix (>> Netflix) and other heavyweight technology stocks have made them heroes on Wall Street, but some strategists warn that investors' reliance on them exacerbates the risk of a steep downturn.

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Outsized returns delivered by Amazon.com, Netflix and other heavyweight technology stocks have made them heroes on Wall Street, but some strategists warn that investors' reliance on them exacerbates the risk of a steep downturn.

Amazon's 35 percent surge in 2018 has pushed its market capitalization up to $770 billion, equivalent to 3 percent of the S&P 500 and close behind Apple's nearly 4 percent share of the index.

Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet have grown their collective market value by more than 40 percent in the past year to $3 trillion, and they now account for a quarter of the Nasdaq Composite Index <.IXIC>.

(For a graphic on how FANG + Apple now accounts for a quarter of the Nasdaq click http://reut.rs/2FEUeSf)

Technology stocks have been widely viewed in recent months as a "crowded trade," a situation where most investors have the same opinion, increasing the potential for a volatile selloff if sentiment changes.

"It's a big momentum trade, investors don't care if they're paying 15 or 20 or even 50 times earnings," said Mike O'Rourke, Chief Market Strategist at JonesTrading. "The problem is, once those names start giving up those gains, then the market starts to have problems."

Investors have been attracted to those stocks for good reason: Amazon's revenue ballooned 31 percent to $178 billion last year, while Netflix is expected by analysts on average to more than double its net income to $1.2 billion in 2018.

An expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday may not have a strong effect on technology companies, which generally rely less than other kinds of companies on debt.

The S&P 500 information technology index <.SPLRCT> dipped by an average of 0.3 percent in the five-session period following the Fed's four most recent rate hikes, in line with S&P 500, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Investors nervous about how much longer a nine-year bull market can last have favored big tech names as among the most reliable on the stock market because their business models are often viewed as disruptive and less susceptible to economic downturns, at least over the long run.

The popularity of Amazon, which is pushing beyond online retail and cloud computing into supermarkets and even healthcare, has left it trading at 167 times expected earnings, up from around 100 a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. By comparison, the S&P 500 is trading at about 17 times expected earnings.

"If you ask anyone right now, if it's a business owner they'll say they're afraid of Amazon. If they're an investor, they'll tell you Amazon is going up forever," said Andrew Bodner, president of Double Diamond Investment Group in Parsippany, New Jersey.

"Overall, it creates more volatility for the market because everyone owns Amazon, and if Amazon goes down you'll see that reflected," Bodner said.

Investors' increased reliance on passively managed index funds has also contributed to the rally in technology shares because the companies' inclusion in the S&P 500 and other indexes means money will be poured into them even if they have expensive earnings multiples, O'Rourke said.

Momentum for some major technology stocks is already showing signs of moderation. Facebook has fallen 5 percent after hitting a record high at the start of February, with some investors worried that people are spending less time on the social media platform.

Posing a potential threat to the rally, the S&P 500 technology index is trading at a relatively expensive 18.8 times expected earnings, 12 percent above its 15-year average, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

(Graphic: Tech earnings multiples far above average - http://reut.rs/2FL29JL)

While S&P 500 information technology earnings per share are expected to grow by a healthy 17.5 percent this year, that's less than last year's 20.8 percent surge and lower than the 19.5 percent earnings expansion expected for the entire S&P 500, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Technology companies may be benefiting more modestly than others from corporate tax cuts enacted this year, according to CFRA investment strategist Lindsey Bell.

Even as the S&P 500 wavered over worries that President Donald Trump might spark a trade war, the Nasdaq on Monday closed at a record high, more than bouncing back from a deep selloff across Wall Street only a month ago.

"People are going with what works, and if tech was working before the shakeout in February, then they're going to stay in it," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Alden Bentley)

By Noel Randewich

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Netflix, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.41% 1134.42 Delayed Quote.9.23%
AMAZON.COM -0.67% 1571.68 Delayed Quote.35.30%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.29% 24946.51 Delayed Quote.0.62%
FACEBOOK INC 0.67% 185.09 Delayed Quote.4.19%
NASDAQ 100 -0.16% 7019.9489 Delayed Quote.10.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.00% 7481.9884 Delayed Quote.8.60%
NETFLIX -0.82% 318.45 Delayed Quote.67.27%
S&P 500 0.16% 2751.86 Real-time Quote.3.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
02:30aWall Street's tech love affair might end in tears
RE
12:23aFormer Qualcomm chairman Jacobs to exit board of directors
RE
12:23aPAUL JACOBS : Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs to exit board of directors
RE
12:23aFormer Qualcomm chairman Jacobs to exit board of directors
RE
03/16With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals
RE
03/16With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals
RE
03/16With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals
RE
03/15Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors
RE
03/15APPLE : iPhone parts supplier Jabil's earnings, revenue top estimates
RE
03/15MAC MINI 2018 : what we want to see
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/16Barclays lowers its Apple price target; Apple education event coming March 27 
03/16QUALCOMM : Sell The Rally 
03/16KGI : Mac laptop shipments will grow 16% this year 
03/16Apple Bias Aside, It's Time For Me To Take A Bite 
03/15APPLE : Why The Stock Remains Cheap Despite Approaching A Trillion Dollar Valuat.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 263 B
EBIT 2018 69 933 M
Net income 2018 57 925 M
Finance 2018 148 B
Yield 2018 1,48%
P/E ratio 2018 15,54
P/E ratio 2019 13,58
EV / Sales 2018 2,88x
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capitalization 905 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | AAPL | US0378331005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 191 $
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE5.57%913 170
HP INC11.76%38 860
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE31.13%29 976
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC42.38%16 998
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC0.00%16 980
DELL TECHNOLOGIES-4.50%15 418
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.