Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE (AAPL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

With $116 billion cash, Buffett says Berkshire needs 'huge' deals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 07:13pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett plays bridge during the Berkshire annual meeting weekend in Omaha

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Warren Buffett on Saturday lamented his inability to find big companies to buy and said his goal is to make "one or more huge acquisitions" of non-insurance businesses to bolster results at his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc (>> Berkshire Hathaway).

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Warren Buffett on Saturday lamented his inability to find big companies to buy and said his goal is to make "one or more huge acquisitions" of non-insurance businesses to bolster results at his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

In his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders, Buffett said finding things to buy at a "sensible purchase price" has become a challenge and is a major reason Berkshire is awash with $116 billion (£83.05 billion) of low-yielding cash and government bonds.

Buffett said a "purchasing frenzy" binge by deal-hungry chief executives employing cheap debt has made that task difficult. Berkshire typically pays all cash for acquisitions.

"Our smiles will broaden when we have redeployed Berkshire's excess funds into more productive assets," Buffett wrote. "Berkshire's goal is to substantially increase the earnings of its non-insurance group. For that to happen, we will need to make one or more huge acquisitions."

The letter was considerably shorter than in recent years, a little over 8,000 words compared with more than 14,000 last year, and did not discuss major Berkshire stock holdings such as Apple Inc and Wells Fargo. Buffett often invests in stocks when he cannot find whole companies to buy.

It was also short on faulting excesses of Wall Street and Washington, and said nothing about Berkshire's plan to create a healthcare company with Amazon.com Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co (>> JP Morgan Chase & Company).

At age 87, "he doesn't want to make any enemies," said Bill Smead, chief executive of Smead Capital Management in Seattle, a Berkshire investor.

Berkshire also posted a record $44.94 billion annual profit, though $29.1 billion stemmed from the slashing of the U.S. corporate tax rate, which reduced the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate's deferred tax liabilities. Book value per share, measuring assets minus liabilities, rose 23 percent in 2017.

ABEL, JAIN

It has been more than two years since Buffett made a major purchase, the $32.1 billion takeover of aircraft parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, and his advancing age gives him less time to find more of the "elephants" he prefers.

But he has given himself and longtime Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 94, more freedom to focus on investing and allocating capital.

Neither has signalled any intention of stepping down soon, though Berkshire last month named two additional vice chairmen who could eventually succeed Buffett as chief executive.

Gregory Abel, who had run Berkshire Hathaway Energy, is now overseeing Berkshire's non-insurance businesses such as the BNSF railroad and Dairy Queen ice cream, all of which employ 330,000 people, while insurance specialist Ajit Jain oversee the Geico auto insurer and other insurance businesses, employing 47,000.

"Berkshire's blood flows through their veins," Buffett wrote.

APPLE

While the Wells Fargo investment has struggled in recent months because of scandals over how it treats customers, Apple has performed better.

Buffett revealed in his letter that Berkshire was sitting at year end on a $7.25 billion paper profit on what has become a 3.3 percent stake in the iPhone maker, worth $28.2 billion.

Some Berkshire stock investments are made by deputies Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, who Buffett said together manage about $25 billion, up from $21 billion a year ago.

Buffett also warned long-term investors including pension funds, college endowments and "savings-minded individuals" that even with U.S. stock prices near record highs, it would be a "terrible mistake" to assume bonds are safer.

"Often, high-grade bonds in an investment portfolio increase its risk," he wrote.

Fourth-quarter net income quintupled to $32.55 billion, or $19,790 per Class A share, from $6.29 billion, or $3,823 per share, a year earlier.

Operating profit, which Buffett considers a better gauge of performance, fell more than analysts expected in the fourth quarter, and slid 18 percent for the year to $14.46 billion.

Full-year results suffered from Berkshire's first full-year insurance underwriting loss since 2002, hurt by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and wildfires in California.

Even so, insurance float, or premiums collected before claims are paid, and which give Buffett more money to invest, rose 25 percent last year, to $114.5 billion.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Diane Craft)

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jonathan Stempel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.99% 1500 Delayed Quote.27.01%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 0.87% 304020.01 Delayed Quote.1.28%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 2.03% 117.31 Delayed Quote.7.52%
WELLS FARGO 0.61% 59.17 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
08:46pAPPLE : moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears
RE
07:55pAPPLE : to Start Putting Sensitive Encryption Keys In China
DJ
07:13pWith $116 billion cash, Buffett says Berkshire needs 'huge' deals
RE
03:24pAPPLE : Thought for the Day, Feb. 24, 2018
AQ
02/23APPLE : Patent Issued for Systems and Methods of Operation for Power Converters ..
AQ
02/23APPLE : Patent Issued for Methods for Forming a Patterned Structure in a Sensor ..
AQ
02/23APPLE : MacStadium Named a TAG Top 40 Innovative Technology Company
AQ
02/23EXCLUSIVE : U.S. tells India to cut tariffs as trade friction heats up
RE
02/22WAYFAIR : Panera, Wayfair hone in on mobile commerce
AQ
02/22APPLE : Irish taxman sees disputed Apple bill remaining around $16 billion
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:00aTRUMP'S TAX PLAN : Bad News For Amazon, Tesla, And Netflix Shareholders 
02/23Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Updat.. 
02/23Apple Buying Cobalt Is Not About Saving Money 
02/23Like Apple, Samsung Can Sell 30 Million Units Of Its $1,000 Smartphones 
02/23Assessing Changes In Berkshire Hathaway Holdings 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 263 B
EBIT 2018 69 839 M
Net income 2018 58 154 M
Finance 2018 148 B
Yield 2018 1,55%
P/E ratio 2018 14,82
P/E ratio 2019 13,04
EV / Sales 2018 2,74x
EV / Sales 2019 2,67x
Capitalization 868 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | AAPL | US0378331005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 191 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer, SVP & VP-Human Resources
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE1.93%868 011
HP INC1.81%34 829
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE14.28%25 901
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC22.75%14 652
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP-26.88%7 697
INGENICO GROUP-17.92%7 083
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.