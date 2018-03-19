Apple Hospitality REIT : Announces April 2018 Distribution and Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple
Hospitality”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a
regular monthly cash distribution of $0.10 per common share for the
month of April 2018. The distribution is payable on April 16, 2018, to
shareholders of record as of April 3, 2018.
Based on the Company’s common stock closing price of $17.54 on March 16,
2018, the annualized distribution of $1.20 per common share represents
an annual yield of approximately 6.8 percent.
In addition, the Company today announced that its 2018 Annual Meeting of
Shareholders will be held Thursday, May 17, 2018, beginning at 10:00
a.m. Eastern Time. The meeting will be held at the Courtyard and
Residence Inn Richmond Downtown, located at 1320 East Cary Street,
Richmond, Virginia 23219, and is open to shareholders of record as of
March 23, 2018.
About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Apple
Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate
investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of
upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The Company’s
highly diversified portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than
30,500 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. The
Company’s hotels are franchised with industry-leading brands, and the
Company’s portfolio includes 117 Marriott® branded hotels and 124
Hilton® branded hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Certain
statements contained in this press release other than historical facts
may be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements are predictions and generally can be identified by use of
statements that include phrases such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,”
“anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “goal,” “plan,”
“should,” “will,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “strategy,” and
similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or
outcomes. Such statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results,
performance, or achievements of Apple Hospitality to be materially
different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but
are not limited to, the ability of Apple Hospitality to effectively
acquire and dispose of properties; the ability of Apple Hospitality to
implement its operating strategy; changes in general political, economic
and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse
changes in the real estate and real estate capital markets; financing
risks; the outcome of current and future litigation; regulatory
proceedings or inquiries; and changes in laws or regulations or
interpretations of current laws and regulations that impact Apple
Hospitality’s business, assets or classification as a real estate
investment trust. Although Apple Hospitality believes that the
assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein
are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and
therefore there can be no assurance that such statements included in
this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the
significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements
included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be
regarded as a representation by Apple Hospitality or any other person
that the results or conditions described in such statements or the
objectives and plans of Apple Hospitality will be achieved. In addition,
Apple Hospitality’s qualification as a real estate investment trust
involves the application of highly technical and complex provisions of
the Internal Revenue Code. Readers should carefully review Apple
Hospitality’s financial statements and the notes thereto, as well as the
risk factors described in Apple Hospitality’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in
the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Any forward-looking
statement that Apple Hospitality makes speaks only as of the date of
such statement. Apple Hospitality undertakes no obligation to publicly
update or revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors,
as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as
required by law.
For additional information or to receive press releases by email,
visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005570/en/