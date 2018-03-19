Apple Hospitality REIT : Announces April 2018 Distribution and Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Log in
03/19/2018 | 02:16pm CET

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.10 per common share for the month of April 2018. The distribution is payable on April 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2018.

Based on the Company’s common stock closing price of $17.54 on March 16, 2018, the annualized distribution of $1.20 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 6.8 percent.

In addition, the Company today announced that its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held Thursday, May 17, 2018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The meeting will be held at the Courtyard and Residence Inn Richmond Downtown, located at 1320 East Cary Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, and is open to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2018.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The Company’s highly diversified portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,500 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. The Company’s hotels are franchised with industry-leading brands, and the Company’s portfolio includes 117 Marriott® branded hotels and 124 Hilton® branded hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Certain statements contained in this press release other than historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “goal,” “plan,” “should,” “will,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “strategy,” and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Apple Hospitality to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the ability of Apple Hospitality to effectively acquire and dispose of properties; the ability of Apple Hospitality to implement its operating strategy; changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse changes in the real estate and real estate capital markets; financing risks; the outcome of current and future litigation; regulatory proceedings or inquiries; and changes in laws or regulations or interpretations of current laws and regulations that impact Apple Hospitality’s business, assets or classification as a real estate investment trust. Although Apple Hospitality believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore there can be no assurance that such statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Apple Hospitality or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or the objectives and plans of Apple Hospitality will be achieved. In addition, Apple Hospitality’s qualification as a real estate investment trust involves the application of highly technical and complex provisions of the Internal Revenue Code. Readers should carefully review Apple Hospitality’s financial statements and the notes thereto, as well as the risk factors described in Apple Hospitality’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Any forward-looking statement that Apple Hospitality makes speaks only as of the date of such statement. Apple Hospitality undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For additional information or to receive press releases by email, visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 281 M
EBIT 2018 265 M
Net income 2018 216 M
Debt 2018 1 300 M
Yield 2018 6,84%
P/E ratio 2018 18,46
P/E ratio 2019 17,81
EV / Sales 2018 4,07x
EV / Sales 2019 3,98x
Capitalization 3 912 M
Chart APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC
Duration : Period :
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | APLE | US03784Y2000 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,3 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Justin G. Knight President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glade M. Knight Executive Chairman
Kristian M. Gathright Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bryan F. Peery Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Bruce H. Matson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC-10.56%3 883
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS-3.38%14 126
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC-7.95%7 235
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-8.44%6 837
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC-5.01%5 868
VICI PROPERTIES INC-5.27%5 831
