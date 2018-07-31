Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Apple Hospitality REIT Inc    APLE

APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC (APLE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc : Ex-Dividend Alert: Apple Hospitality REIT has a Dividend Yield of 6.73%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on August 01, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 01:21pm CEST

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) following the Company?s announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on August 1, 2018. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on July 31, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on APLE:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/?symbol=APLE

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On July 20, 2018, Apple Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.10 per common share for the month of August 2018. The distribution is payable on August 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as of August 02, 2018.

Apple Hospitality?s indicated dividend represents a yield of 6.73%, which is more than double compared to the average dividend yield of 3.06% for the Finance sector.

Dividend Insights

Apple Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6%, which denotes that the Company distributes approximately $0.69 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts? estimates, Apple Hospitality is forecasted to report earnings of $0.95 for the upcoming year compared to the Company?s annualized dividend of $1.20. One of the primary reasons for the difference between earnings and annualized dividend is that Apple Hospitality is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which is structured by law to distribute at least 90% of earnings. Moreover, since REITs generate income from owning portfolios of investment real estate, they are likely to have higher depreciation charges.

Since depreciation is a non-cash charge, it does not directly impact the ability of dividend the companies can distribute. For this reason, Fund from Operations (FFO) is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization (D&A) to earnings and subtracting any gains on sales which then provides a better picture of any company?s profitability and capacity to pay and to sustain dividends. For instance, Apple Hospitality reported net income available to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, of $42.2 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to $34.4 million, or $0.15 per share, in Q2 2017.

On the other hand, Apple Hospitality?s modified FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, was $87.9 million or $0.38 per share, compared to $86.9 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in Q2 2017. The FFO number indicates that the Company should be able to comfortably cover its dividend payout through earnings.

Upcoming Earnings

On June 28, 2018, Apple Hospitality announced that it plans to report second quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on August 06, 2018, and host a conference call for investors and interested parties on Tuesday, August 07, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality is a publicly traded REIT that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality?s portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Company?s portfolio comprises 115 Marriott-branded hotels and 126 Hilton-branded hotels.

Stock Performance Snapshot

July 30, 2018 - At Monday?s closing bell, Apple Hospitality REIT?s stock slightly climbed 0.39%, ending the trading session at $17.90.

Volume traded for the day: 769.56 thousand shares.

After yesterday?s close, Apple Hospitality REIT?s market cap was at $4.16 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.13.

The stock has a dividend yield of 6.70%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Hotel/Motel industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES:

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]
Phone number: 73 29 92 6381
Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

SOURCE: Active-Investors


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC
01:21pAPPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC : Ex-Dividend Alert: Apple Hospitality REIT has a Div..
AC
07/21APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT : Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton hosts celebratory ribbon..
AQ
07/20APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT : Announces August 2018 Distribution
BU
06/29APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC. (NYSE : APLE) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
06/29APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
06/29APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT : Acquires Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Atlanta Perimet..
BU
06/28APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Releas..
BU
06/26APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT : Recognized with 2017 Hilton Top Performer Award
BU
06/20APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT : Announces July 2018 Distribution
BU
06/19APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC : Initiating Free Research Reports on DiamondRock Hos..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30July Review Of My DGI Portfolio 
07/2452 'Safer' S-M-L Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks Led By Crius July Gains 
07/20Apple Hospitality declares $0.10 dividend 
07/1831 Of 104 Russell 3000 'Safer' Dividend WallStar Dogs Tagged For July 
07/1650 Is Nifty 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 285 M
EBIT 2018 265 M
Net income 2018 214 M
Debt 2018 1 290 M
Yield 2018 6,73%
P/E ratio 2018 18,97
P/E ratio 2019 18,48
EV / Sales 2018 4,22x
EV / Sales 2019 4,10x
Capitalization 4 135 M
Chart APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC
Duration : Period :
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,8 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Justin G. Knight President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glade M. Knight Executive Chairman
Kristian M. Gathright Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bryan F. Peery Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce H. Matson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC-8.72%4 135
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS4.23%15 620
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC3.71%8 186
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC-2.08%7 767
VICI PROPERTIES INC-0.44%7 588
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC7.51%6 251
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.