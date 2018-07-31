Applied DNA Sciences : Signs MOU with Everledger to Build CertainT® Blockchain Platform for High-end Product Markets

Applied
DNA Sciences, Inc., (NASDAQ:APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company,”)
and Everledger, Inc. (“Everledger”), an independent emerging technology
enterprise, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to execute
a co-marketing and development plan for the two companies’ platforms
with an objective of providing integrated physical and digital security
for supply chain traceability and certification for high-end brands and
products.
Everledger’s leadership in tracking provenance on its blockchain-based
platform has been proven to offer transparency and asset protection
across various industries including diamonds, colored gemstones and
jewelry. The company’s emerging technology solution is scaled for
industry standardization as evidenced by the provenance of over 2.2
million diamonds encrypted on its platform. The company was recently
named as a World Economic Forum 2018 Technology Pioneer.
Under the MOU, Applied DNA and Everledger will collaboratively integrate
their respective technology platforms and pursue various market
opportunities, including leather. The two companies have identified
several prospects for the combined platform and are actively developing
the system for the demonstration of tagging and in-field authentication
data posting to the digital transactions, thereby reinforcing molecular
certification with immutable transactions.
The proposed combination of the Everledger blockchain-enabled platform
with Applied DNA’s CertainT® platform is designed to broaden
the capability to track the movement and chain of custody of goods
across complex ecosystems, while strengthening the protection of
physical goods with forensic identity and traceability embedded in items
themselves. The design expands on the proven functionality of the
CertainT platform to support millions of tagging datapoints and
thousands of sample submissions.
“We are expanding the breadth and depth of our CertainT platform
solution to existing customers while also positioning us for potential
customers on their journey to digitizing their supply chains,” said Judy
Murrah, Chief Information Officer of Applied DNA. “We strive to allow
our customers to have more transparency and accountability in their
supply chains to the benefit of all stakeholders, whether financially,
operationally, or in social responsibility.”
Everledger Founder & CEO Leanne Kemp stated, “If an asset does not have
an identity, it does not have ownership, value or existence. In the
high-end products market, authenticity, provenance as well as value,
cannot be separated. By incorporating a forensic layer to uniquely
identifying an asset, we can provide the added confidence in the data
captured and tracked on our blockchain-enabled platform."
“Through this collaboration with Applied DNA, we are excited to
transform the standards of establishing authenticity and certification
in a global manner. We look forward to extending our solutions for asset
protection especially to industries that have an importance in the
global commons.”
About Everledger
Founded in 2015, Everledger is an independent global emerging technology
enterprise. It is focused on creating and maintaining ecosystems of
trust to address real-world challenges. Incorporating a rich forensic
approach to identify and track assets, Everledger delivers the
transparency and confidence needed to bring global stakeholders together.
First established in tracking diamond provenance, Everledger has become
a global leader in digital provenance. Today, its platform is trusted by
many industries including diamonds, coloured gemstones, jewellery, fine
wine and art. Its achievements have been recognised through the
significant industry partnerships forged and globally-respected awards
won. For more information, visit everledger.io
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply
chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product
genotyping and DNA mass production for diagnostics and therapeutics.
Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative,
molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect
products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of
companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud
and diversion. The proprietary DNA-molecular based “CertainT®”
platform can be used to identify, tag, test, and track products, to help
assure authenticity, origin, traceability, sustainability and quality of
products. SigNature® DNA describes the core technology
ingredient that is at the heart of a family of uncopyable, security and
authentication solutions such as SigNature® T and fiberTyping®,
targeted toward textiles and apparel, BackTrac™ and DNAnet®,
for anti-theft and loss prevention, and digitalDNA®,
providing powerful track-and-trace. All provide a forensic chain of
evidence, and can be used to prosecute perpetrators. Applied DNA
Sciences is also engaged in the large-scale production of specific DNA
sequences using the polymerase chain reaction.
Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are
listed under the symbol APDNW.
Forward Looking Statements
The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be
"forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied
DNA’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are
based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties,
many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results
could differ materially from those projected due to our history of
losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, and
various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA's SEC
reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on
December 28, 2017 and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q
filed on February 8, 2018 and May 3, 2018, which are available at www.sec.gov.
APDN undertakes no obligation to update publicly
any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or
circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.
