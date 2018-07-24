Applied Graphene Materials : Graphene REACH Registration

24 July 2018
REACH Registration of Graphene and Graphene Oxide
The GRAPHENE REACH REGISTRATION CONSORTIUM, consisting of the members Applied Graphene Materials UK Ltd., NanoXplore Inc. and The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Material Technology Co. Ltd., is proud to announce that Joint Registration Dossiers for Graphene and Graphene Oxide have been submitted to ECHA prior to the May 31, 2018 REACH Deadline.
Please find the full press release here: REACH Registration of Graphene and Graphene Oxide
