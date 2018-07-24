Log in
APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS PLC (AGM)
07/24 12:18:11 pm
40.8 GBp   +2.00%
12:18pAPPLIED GRAPHEN : Graphene REACH Registration
PU
05/23APPLIED GRAPHEN : Launch of the Genable 3000 Series
PU
2017APPLIED GRAPHEN : Investor Open Day
PU
Applied Graphene Materials : Graphene REACH Registration

07/24/2018 | 12:18pm CEST

24 July 2018

REACH Registration of Graphene and Graphene Oxide

The GRAPHENE REACH REGISTRATION CONSORTIUM, consisting of the members Applied Graphene Materials UK Ltd., NanoXplore Inc. and The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Material Technology Co. Ltd., is proud to announce that Joint Registration Dossiers for Graphene and Graphene Oxide have been submitted to ECHA prior to the May 31, 2018 REACH Deadline.

Please find the full press release here: REACH Registration of Graphene and Graphene Oxide

Disclaimer

Applied Graphene Materials plc published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 10:17:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 0,30 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 10,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 32,2x
EV / Sales 2019 13,2x
Capitalization 19,8 M
Chart APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Applied Graphene Materials PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh Adrian Potts Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Crawford Dobson Non-Executive Chairman
Gareth Hywel Jones CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Karl Stuart Coleman Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sean Michael Christie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS PLC-4.76%26
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%103 531
AIR LIQUIDE2.81%54 362
PRAXAIR4.67%47 583
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-2.48%42 316
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-12.97%39 818
