Applus Services : + acquires UK based Technical Inspection Services (TIS)

Located in the South West, provides Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) to power generation, aerospace and marine industries



Strong capabilities and experience for NDT inside nuclear reactor vessels will allow Applus+ to reinforce its business in the UK

Madrid, 1st August 2018 - Applus+, a global testing, inspection and certification company, has acquired Technical Inspection Services Ltd (TIS), strengthening its testing services in the United Kingdom.

TIS has 40 years of experience providing onsite and laboratory Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) to power generation, aerospace and marine industries based in Clevedon, Somerset in the South West of England. TIS have a team of 9 professionals with unique capabilities and experience for NDT inside nuclear reactor vessels, complementing Applus+ services provided to the energy industry in the region.

Applus+ has more than 40 years of experience providing services to the main energy companies, especially in nuclear power stations. With the acquisition of TIS, Applus+ will strengthen its radiation enclosures sites in the UK, now covering also the South West, where there are located key power stations and nuclear plants.

'The acquisition of TIS fits in our global strategy, reinforcing our positioning in the testing and inspection industry. Also, it allows us to benefit from its local knowledge and know-how, creating new growth opportunities for Applus+ in the United Kingdom', explains Ramón Fernández Armas, Executive Vice President of the Energy & Industry Division of Applus+

