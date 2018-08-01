Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Applus Services SA    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES SA (APPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/01 12:14:36 pm
12.24 EUR   -1.13%
11:48aAPPLUS SERVICES : + acquires UK based Technical Inspection Services ..
PU
07/24APPLUS SERVICES : + refinancing
PU
07/24APPLUS SERVICES : 268.205 24/07/2018 Notification on debt refinancin..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Applus Services : + acquires UK based Technical Inspection Services (TIS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 11:48am CEST
  • Located in the South West, provides Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) to power generation, aerospace and marine industries
  • Strong capabilities and experience for NDT inside nuclear reactor vessels will allow Applus+ to reinforce its business in the UK

Madrid, 1st August 2018 - Applus+, a global testing, inspection and certification company, has acquired Technical Inspection Services Ltd (TIS), strengthening its testing services in the United Kingdom.

TIS has 40 years of experience providing onsite and laboratory Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) to power generation, aerospace and marine industries based in Clevedon, Somerset in the South West of England. TIS have a team of 9 professionals with unique capabilities and experience for NDT inside nuclear reactor vessels, complementing Applus+ services provided to the energy industry in the region.

Applus+ has more than 40 years of experience providing services to the main energy companies, especially in nuclear power stations. With the acquisition of TIS, Applus+ will strengthen its radiation enclosures sites in the UK, now covering also the South West, where there are located key power stations and nuclear plants.

'The acquisition of TIS fits in our global strategy, reinforcing our positioning in the testing and inspection industry. Also, it allows us to benefit from its local knowledge and know-how, creating new growth opportunities for Applus+ in the United Kingdom', explains Ramón Fernández Armas, Executive Vice President of the Energy & Industry Division of Applus+

About the Applus+ Group
Applus+ is one of the world's leading and most innovative companies in the testing, inspection and certification sector. It provides solutions for customers in all types of industries to ensure that their assets and products meet health and safety, quality and environmental standards and regulations.

Applus+ operates in more than 70 countries and employs 20,700 people. Applus+ operates through four global divisions, all of which provide services under the Applus+ brand. In 2017, Applus+ recorded a total revenue of €1,583 million and an adjusted operating profit of €143 million.

Applus+ is listed on the Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia stock exchanges with a total of 143,018,430 shares.

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 09:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLUS SERVICES SA
11:48aAPPLUS SERVICES : + acquires UK based Technical Inspection Services (TIS)
PU
07/24APPLUS SERVICES : + refinancing
PU
07/24APPLUS SERVICES : 268.205 24/07/2018 Notification on debt refinancing
PU
07/11APPLUS SERVICES : + Notification of H1 2018 results announcement, 24th July, 8.0..
PU
07/11APPLUS SERVICES : 267.739 11/07/2018 Applus+ 2018 H1 Notification on Results Ann..
PU
06/19APPLUS SERVICES : + has acquired the American laboratory DatapointLabs, speciali..
PU
05/31APPLUS SERVICES : 266.331 31/05/2018 Resolutions approved by the Board of Direct..
PU
05/10APPLUS SERVICES : + acquires KARCO, a vehicle passive safety testing and enginee..
PU
05/09APPLUS SERVICES : + acquires British laboratory 3C Test Ltd, specialising in the..
PU
05/04APPLUS SERVICES SA : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 669 M
EBIT 2018 136 M
Net income 2018 50,3 M
Debt 2018 455 M
Yield 2018 1,07%
P/E ratio 2018 35,62
P/E ratio 2019 28,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capitalization 1 772 M
Chart APPLUS SERVICES SA
Duration : Period :
Applus Services SA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 13,6 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Non-Executive Chairman
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
John Daniel Hofmeister Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES SA9.80%2 070
FISERV0.00%30 487
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 435
WIRECARD71.65%23 112
FIRST DATA CORP39.20%21 683
CINTAS CORPORATION31.22%21 636
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.