APQ GLOBAL LTD
APQ Global : Notice of AGM

08/02/2018 | 08:24am CEST

2 August 2018

APQ Global Limited

('APQ Global' or the 'Company')

Notice of AGM

APQ Global, the emerging markets growth company,announces that it will today post its notice of annual general meeting (the 'AGM'), to shareholders. The AGM will be held at 2pm on Wednesday 22 August 2018 at 1st Floor, Tudor House, Le Bordage, St Peter Port, Guernsey. A copy of the notice of AGM will also be available to download from the Company's website at www.apqglobal.com.

- End -

For further enquiries, please contact:

APQ Global Limited Bart Turtelboom - Chief Executive Officer

020 3478 9708

N+1 Singer - Nominated Adviser and Broker James Maxwell / Lauren Kettle

020 7496 3000

Carey Group - TISE sponsor Claire Torode

01481 737 279

Buchanan Communication - Financial PR Charles Ryland / Henry Wilson

020 7466 5000

Notes to Editors

APQ Global Limited

APQ Global (ticker: APQ LN) is a global emerging markets income company with interests across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Company's objective is to steadily grow earnings to deliver attractive returns and capital growth to shareholders. This objective is achieved through a combination of revenue generating operating activities and investing in growing businesses across emerging markets. APQ Global run a well-diversified and liquid portfolio, take strategic stakes in selected businesses and plan to take operational control of companies through the acquisition of minority and majority stakes in companies with a focus on emerging markets.

For more information, please visit apqglobal.com.

International Advisory Council (IAC)

Established in February 2017, the IAC assists in locating the best investment opportunities across the globe. The panel of advisors, chaired by Tania Rotherwick, contribute insights from their own areas of geographical and sector expertise to support APQ Global's business strategy.

Disclaimer

APQ Global Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 06:23:16 UTC
