Apranga : Turnover of Apranga Group in July 2018

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 19.0 million in July 2018 and was the same as in July 2017.



In January through July 2018, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) reached EUR 120.2 million and increased by 1.7% year-to-year.

In January-July 2018, the retail turnover of the Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 1.1% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 0.6% and in Estonia by 4.9%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 182 stores (110 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 84.2 thousand sq. m., or by 0.2% less than a year ago.

Saulius Bačauskas

Apranga Group CFO

+370 5 2390843