APRANGA (APG1L)
Apranga : Turnover of Apranga Group in July 2018

08/01/2018 | 09:48am CEST

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 19.0 million in July 2018 and was the same as in July 2017.

In January through July 2018, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) reached EUR 120.2 million and increased by 1.7% year-to-year.

In January-July 2018, the retail turnover of the Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 1.1% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 0.6% and in Estonia by 4.9%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 182 stores (110 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 84.2 thousand sq. m., or by 0.2% less than a year ago.

Saulius Bačauskas
Apranga Group CFO
+370 5 2390843

Disclaimer

APB Apranga published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 07:47:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 189 M
EBIT 2018 12,0 M
Net income 2018 9,90 M
Finance 2018 9,15 M
Yield 2018 5,87%
P/E ratio 2018 12,78
P/E ratio 2019 11,79
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 127 M
Chart APRANGA
Duration : Period :
Apranga Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,68 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rimantas Perveneckas General Director & Director
Darius Juozas Mockus Chairman
Saulius Bacauskas CFO, Group Finance & Economics Director
Ilona imkuniene Director & Purchasing Director
Ramunas Gaidamavicius Director & Development Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APRANGA-9.09%149
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-3.43%104 426
KERING16.03%74 281
FAST RETAILING CO LTD6.95%46 352
ROSS STORES0.00%33 154
ZALANDO11.21%14 323
