AptarGroup : Announces Quarterly Conference Call and Annual Meeting Information

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) announced the dates and times of quarterly conference calls for the year. Any updates to these dates or times will be communicated in subsequent press releases.

Quarterly Conference Calls Press Release (1) Conference Call (2) 4th Quarter and Annual 2017 Results February 12, 2018 February 13, 2018, at

8:00 a.m. CT 1st Quarter 2018 Results April 26, 2018 April 27, 2018, at

8:00 a.m. CT 2nd Quarter 2018 Results July 26, 2018 July 27, 2018, at

8:00 a.m. CT 3rd Quarter 2018 Results October 25, 2018 October 26, 2018, at

8:00 a.m. CT

(1) Press releases will be issued on the dates noted after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (2) Times shown are in the Central U.S. time zone. Conference calls will last approximately one hour and interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the Aptar website at www.aptar.com. Replay of the conference calls can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the website.

Annual Meeting

The Board also announced that the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at the offices of Sidley Austin LLP, One South Dearborn Street, Chicago, Illinois, on May 2, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. CT. The record date for stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 9, 2018.

Aptar is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing and sealing solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, with manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180103005007/en/