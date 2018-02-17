AptarGroup : Aptar Beauty + Home Creates the Sample of the Future for Yves Sai...

Why distribute a simple sample when you can offer consumers the total user experience through a packaging solution that revolutionizes the concept of try before you buy?



That's the challenge that Aptar Beauty + Home met for Yves Saint Laurent by creating a miniature version of its Touche Eclat Cushion Foundation with Aptar's Cosmin packaging. This travel-friendly sample offers an on-the-go makeup experience comparable to using the full-size compact sold in stores.

By reproducing the product's application experience on a smaller scale, Aptar Beauty + Home has transformed a promotional tool into an engaging experience that delivers Yves Saint Laurent's luxurious, design-forward world to potential customers, staying true to the original product and offering an incentive to buy.

Cosmin is an alu/PET packaging solution perfectly tailored to the ultra-fluid formulas on the cushions market. It features an easy, ergonomic closing system that is practical, travel-friendly and reusable. Its expert applicator delivers just the right amount of product for perfect makeup results. Its flat, square format (70 x 70 mm) enables easy distribution in magazines, while its open card offers a large communication space for brands to promote their concept.

Aptar Beauty + Home & Connected Samples

Thanks to its exclusive partnership with MyPack Connect, Aptar Beauty + Home now offers 100% connected samples. Through an application or directly on Messenger, simply take a photo of your sample to access a content platform that presents videos, photos, a technical data sheet, a store locator tool and an e-shop. It provides a way for brands to more effectively assess consumer satisfaction, directly receive feedback about the product and meet the expectations of those who would like to receive a shade that more closely matches their skin tone. Aptar Beauty + Home also offers the Cosmin sample in a connected version.

