AptarGroup : Aptar Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results; Announces Business Transformation Plan Details; Affirms Long-Term Financial Targets
0
02/12/2018 | 05:34pm EST
AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) today reported fourth quarter and annual
results for 2017. The Company also announced details of its business
transformation plan and affirmed its long-term financial targets.
Fourth Quarter Summary
Reported sales increased 16% driven by robust core sales growth in
each business segment (+ 10%) and the positive effect of currency
rates (+ 6%)
Core sales increased in each end market and in each region
Reported net income (8% of net sales) was $50 million (equal to the
prior year)
Adjusted EBITDA (19% of net sales) increased to $118 million (+ 9%)
Reported earnings per share of $0.77 (equal to the prior year)
included negative impacts of recently enacted tax reform legislation
Comparable adjusted earnings per share of $0.81 vs. $0.77 in the
prior year (+ 5%)
Business transformation plan to drive growth and yield annual
recurring incremental EBITDA of approximately $80 million by the end
of 2020 with implementation costs expected to be approximately $90
million
Annual Summary
Reported sales increased 6% to $2.5 billion primarily from core
sales growth in each business segment (+ 4%), positive effect of
currency rates (+ 1%) and the effects of an acquisition completed in
early 2016 (+ 1%)
Reported annual net income (9% of net sales) increased to $220
million (+ 7%)
Adjusted annual EBITDA (19% of net sales) of $475 million (slight
decrease)
Reported annual earnings per share of $3.41 vs. $3.17 in the prior
year (+ 8%)
Comparable adjusted annual earnings per share of $3.44 vs. $3.26 in
the prior year (+ 6%)
Paid increased annual dividend for the 24th
consecutive year
Fourth Quarter Results
For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, reported sales increased 16%
over the prior year to $626 million. Core sales, which exclude the
positive impact from changes in currency exchange rates, increased
approximately 10%.
Fourth Quarter Segment Sales Analysis
(Change Over Prior Year)
Beauty +
Food +
Total
Home
Pharma
Beverage
AptarGroup
Core Sales Growth
10%
11%
11%
10%
Currency Effects (1)
6%
7%
3%
6%
Total Reported Sales Growth
16%
18%
14%
16%
(1) - Currency effects are approximated by translating last year's
amounts at this year's foreign exchange rates.
Commenting on the quarter, Stephan Tanda, President and CEO, said, “This
was a strong quarter with robust and wide-spread demand for our
innovative dispensing and drug delivery systems. Core sales grew across
each business segment, and in each end market and geographic region. Our
Beauty + Home segment built on the momentum experienced in the third
quarter, particularly the recovery in demand from the beauty market. Our
Pharma segment experienced strong growth in the prescription drug and
consumer health care markets as demand rose for allergy and asthma
related devices, as well as for decongestant nasal sprays and saline
systems. Our Food + Beverage segment grew sales in each market and
continued to penetrate the vast beverage market with our value-adding
dispensing closures. With the sales growth and our continued drive to
capture value and contain costs, each segment reported adjusted EBITDA
growth over the prior year. Additionally, we recorded several items
during the quarter that are not representative of our ongoing results —
an insurance recovery gain, charges related to our business
transformation plan and certain items impacting our income tax
provision.”
Aptar’s reported earnings per share of $0.77 equaled the prior year
level despite the negative impacts of recently enacted tax reform
legislation. Comparable adjusted earnings per share increased 5% to
$0.81 compared to $0.77 in the prior year.
Annual Results
For the year ended December 31, 2017, reported sales increased 6% to
$2.5 billion from $2.3 billion a year ago. Core sales, which exclude the
positive impacts from acquisitions and changes in currency exchange
rates, increased approximately 4%.
Annual Segment Sales Analysis
(Change Over Prior Year)
Beauty +
Food +
Total
Home
Pharma
Beverage
AptarGroup
Core Sales Growth
2%
8%
6%
4%
Acquisitions
1%
0%
0%
1%
Currency Effects (1)
1%
1%
0%
1%
Total Reported Sales Growth
4%
9%
6%
6%
(1) - Currency effects are approximated by translating last year's
amounts at this year's foreign exchange rates.
Tanda commented on the year, “It was both a challenging and rewarding
year. To address changing conditions with certain customers and markets
we needed to adapt and embarked upon a journey to reignite our
entrepreneurial spirit and improve our performance. Specifically, we
developed a strategy to address the challenges faced by our Beauty +
Home segment and began implementing company-wide operating, commercial
and innovation excellence initiatives. With some of these initiatives
taking root, and with the strong finish to the year, our Beauty + Home
segment achieved core sales growth for 2017. Our Pharma segment
delivered another excellent year with core sales growth in each end
market, and we invested in additional capacity to better serve our
customers in the U.S. injectables market. Our Food + Beverage segment
also grew core sales in each end market, primarily driven by strong
demand for our innovative dispensing closures in the infant nutrition
and bottled water categories. We also broke ground in the second half of
the year on a new facility in southern China to position us for growth
in this critical country and across Asia. For the year, we are pleased
to report annual core sales growth of four percent with growth in each
business segment, each geographic region and in each end market with the
exception of the home care market.”
For the year 2017, Aptar reported earnings per share of $3.41, an
increase of 8% over $3.17 reported a year ago. Comparable adjusted
earnings per share increased 6% to $3.44 compared to $3.26 a year ago.
Business Transformation Plan
In late 2017, Aptar began a business transformation plan to become a
more agile, competitive and customer-centric business. The plan includes
a wide range of initiatives to drive profitable sales growth, increase
operational excellence, enhance our approach to innovation and improve
organizational health and effectiveness. The primary focus of the plan
will be the Beauty + Home segment and certain global G&A functions, as
we work to improve efficiency and attain our long-term financial
objectives.
Growth: Our transformation
initiatives are intended to enable leaner, focused, agile teams that
will use unique local market insights to provide our customers with
even greater service and innovative solutions. The Beauty + Home
segment has already seen top line improvements in the fourth quarter
and has achieved core sales growth of 2% for 2017.
Incremental EBITDA: We expect the
business transformation to yield annual recurring incremental EBITDA
of approximately $80 million by the end of 2020, principally within
the Beauty + Home segment. The initial focus is on executing
commercial growth initiatives, procurement savings, improvements in
operating efficiencies and better leveraging our G&A functions.
Implementation & Investment Costs:
We expect to incur implementation costs of approximately $90 million
over the next three years (including $2 million recognized in the
fourth quarter of 2017) with the costs being reported in the quarter
in which they are recognized for accounting purposes. We also
anticipate making capital investments related to the business
transformation plan of approximately $45 million, the majority of
which will occur in 2018. We expect nearly all the cash needed to fund
these capital expenditures will come from improvements in working
capital.
Organizational Health & Effectiveness:
We are undertaking steps to improve the safety performance, health and
effectiveness of our organization, including fostering an
entrepreneurial spirit with a culture of accountability, leadership
development programs, greater employee engagement and improved
communication at all levels. We believe our healthy, empowered and
committed organization will generate value for all stakeholders for
years to come.
Tanda added, “I feel fortunate to have taken the helm of a strong
organization with a deeply-rooted, entrepreneurial history, a commitment
to innovation and strong core values. This transformation will reignite
the entrepreneurial spirit across our company, re-energize our
customer-centric approach and sharpen our talent and competitiveness.
Through a combination of value-capturing strategies and efficiency
initiatives, we are positioning Aptar for continued long-term,
sustainable profitable growth.”
Outlook
Commenting on Aptar’s outlook, Tanda stated, “I am excited about the
energy and dedication within our company toward the successful execution
of our growth strategies and I am encouraged by our near-term outlook.
We expect momentum from the fourth quarter to carry over into the first
quarter as we continue to help our customers grow and win in their
markets while we improve efficiencies and further develop our talented
organization. We currently expect each segment to report increased first
quarter revenues over the prior year. Despite a lot of expectation
around tax rate reductions stemming from the recent U.S. tax reform, we
expect little benefit to our near-term overall effective tax rate given
the nature of our international business and the related tax
consequences of the new legislation.”
Aptar expects earnings per share for the first quarter to be in the
range of $0.90 to $0.95, excluding any costs related to our business
transformation plan, compared to $0.81 per share reported in the prior
year. Our guidance range is based on an effective tax rate range of 27%
to 29%, which includes estimated effects of the recent tax reform
legislation. Adjusting for changes in currency translation rates,
comparable earnings per share for the prior year were approximately
$0.91 which included an effective tax rate of 26%.
Aptar also affirmed its long-term financial targets as follows:
Core Sales Growth (excluding acquisitions and
changes in currency rates):
Beauty + Home
3-6%
Pharma
6-10%
Food + Beverage
6-10%
Total Aptar
4-7%
Adjusted EBITDA Margins:
Beauty + Home
15-17%
Pharma
32-36%
Food + Beverage
18-21%
Total Aptar
20-22%
Cash Dividend
The year 2017 marked Aptar’s 24th consecutive year of paying
an increased annual dividend. As previously reported on January 18,
2018, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share,
payable February 21, 2018, to stockholders of record as of January 31,
2018.
Open Conference Call
There will be a conference call on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at 8:00
a.m. Central Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and year-end
results for 2017. The call will last approximately one-hour. Interested
parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investor
Relations page at www.aptar.com.
Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on
the Investor Relations page of the website.
Aptar is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative
dispensing and sealing solutions for the beauty, personal care, home
care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food, and
beverage markets. AptarGroup is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois,
with manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, Asia and South
America. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.
Presentation of Non-GAAP Information
This press release refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures,
including current and prior year adjusted earnings per share and
adjusted EBITDA, which exclude the impact of a gain from an insurance
recovery, business transformation plan charges, items impacting the
income tax provision including recent tax reforms recorded in the fourth
quarter of 2017, transaction costs and purchase accounting adjustments
related to an acquisition recorded in the first quarter of 2016 and
certain tax settlements recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016. Adjusted
earnings per share also exclude the impact of currency translation
effects, and core sales excludes both the impact of currency translation
effects and acquisitions. Aptar’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be
comparable to similarly titled financial measures provided by other
companies. Aptar’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures
are useful to our investors because they allow for a better period over
period comparison of operating results by removing the impact of items
that, in management’s view, do not reflect our core operating
performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also provide investors
with certain information used by our management when making financial
and operational decisions. These non-GAAP financial measures should not
be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial
results, but should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed
consolidated statements of income and other information presented
herein. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most
directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying
tables. Our long-term financial targets are provided on a non-GAAP basis
because certain reconciling items are dependent on future events that
either cannot be controlled, such as the impact of currency translation
effects, or reliably predicted because they are not part of Aptar’s
routine activities, such as acquisitions and business transformation
plan charges.
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
certain statements set forth under the “Outlook” and “Business
Transformation Plan” sections of this press release. Words such as
“expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “future,” “potential”
and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as
“will,” “should,” “would” and “could” are intended to identify such
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant
to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are
based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information
currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ
materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking
statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in
our operations and business environment including, but not limited to,
the impact of tax reform legislation; the execution of the business
transformation plan; the impact and extent of contamination found at the
Company’s facility in Brazil; economic conditions worldwide including
potential deflationary conditions in regions we rely on for growth;
political conditions worldwide; significant fluctuations in foreign
currency exchange rates or our effective tax rate; changes in customer
and/or consumer spending levels; financial conditions of customers and
suppliers; consolidations within our customer or supplier bases;
fluctuations in the cost of materials, components and other input costs;
the availability of raw materials and components; our ability to
successfully implement facility expansions and new facility projects;
our ability to increase prices, contain costs and improve productivity;
changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate
fluctuations; volatility of global credit markets; cybersecurity threats
that could impact our networks and reporting systems; fiscal and
monetary policies and other regulations, including changes in tax rates;
direct or indirect consequences of acts of war or terrorism; work
stoppages due to labor disputes; and competition, including
technological advances. For additional information on these and other
risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and
“Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
Reconciliation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
to Net Income (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2017
Consolidated
Beauty + Home
Pharma
Food + Beverage
Corporate & Other
Net Interest
Net Sales
$
625,895
335,473
207,719
82,703
-
-
Reported net income
$
49,506
Reported income taxes
26,753
Reported income before income taxes
76,259
24,028
60,502
5,119
(1,884
)
(11,506
)
Adjustments:
Restructuring initiatives
2,208
529
1,679
Gain on insurance recovery
(10,648
)
(10,648
)
Adjusted earnings before income taxes
67,819
24,557
60,502
6,798
(12,532
)
(11,506
)
Interest expense
14,890
14,890
Interest income
(3,384
)
(3,384
)
Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT)
79,325
24,557
60,502
6,798
(12,532
)
-
Depreciation and amortization
38,434
19,405
10,681
6,349
1,999
-
Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
$
117,759
$
43,962
$
71,183
$
13,147
$
(10,533
)
$
-
Segment income margins (Income before income taxes / Reported Net
Sales)
7.2
%
29.1
%
6.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales)
18.8
%
13.1
%
34.3
%
15.9
%
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2016
Consolidated
Beauty + Home
Pharma
Food + Beverage
Corporate & Other
Net Interest
Net Sales
$
538,868
290,399
176,110
72,359
-
-
Reported net income
$
49,587
Reported income taxes
11,706
Reported income before income taxes
61,293
21,114
52,169
4,720
(8,904
)
(7,806
)
Adjustments:
None
Earnings before income taxes
61,293
21,114
52,169
4,720
(8,904
)
(7,806
)
Interest expense
8,690
8,690
Interest income
(884
)
(884
)
Earnings before net interest and taxes (EBIT)
69,099
21,114
52,169
4,720
(8,904
)
-
Depreciation and amortization
38,858
21,123
9,974
5,931
1,830
-
Earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA)
$
107,957
$
42,237
$
62,143
$
10,651
$
(7,074
)
$
-
Segment income margins (Income before income taxes / Reported Net
Sales)
7.3
%
29.6
%
6.5
%
EBITDA margins (EBITDA / Reported Net Sales)
20.0
%
14.5
%
35.3
%
14.7
%
AptarGroup, Inc.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Year Ended
December 31, 2017
Consolidated
Beauty + Home
Pharma
Food + Beverage
Corporate & Other
Net Interest
Net Sales
$
2,469,283
1,313,786
805,880
349,617
-
-
Reported net income
$
220,029
Reported income taxes
74,796
Reported income before income taxes
294,825
93,276
234,790
36,504
(34,618
)
(35,127
)
Adjustments:
Restructuring initiatives
2,208
529
1,679
Gain on insurance recovery
(10,648
)
(10,648
)
Adjusted earnings before income taxes
286,385
93,805
234,790
38,183
(45,266
)
(35,127
)
Interest expense
40,597
40,597
Interest income
(5,470
)
(5,470
)
Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT)
321,512
93,805
234,790
38,183
(45,266
)
-
Depreciation and amortization
153,094
79,422
41,143
24,720
7,809
-
Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
$
474,606
$
173,227
$
275,933
$
62,903
$
(37,457
)
$
-
Segment income margins (Income before income taxes / Reported Net
Sales)
7.1
%
29.1
%
10.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales)
19.2
%
13.2
%
34.2
%
18.0
%
Year Ended
December 31, 2016
Consolidated
Beauty + Home
Pharma
Food + Beverage
Corporate & Other
Net Interest
Net Sales
$
2,330,934
1,261,086
741,473
328,375
-
-
Reported net income
$
205,604
Reported income taxes
74,893
Reported income before income taxes
280,497
100,569
219,039
37,697
(44,214
)
(32,594
)
Adjustments:
Transaction costs related to the Mega Airless acquisition
5,640
5,640
Purchase accounting adjustments related to Mega Airless inventory
2,577
2,151
426
Adjusted earnings before income taxes
288,714
102,720
219,465
37,697
(38,574
)
(32,594
)
Interest expense
35,237
35,237
Interest income
(2,643
)
(2,643
)
Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT)
321,308
102,720
219,465
37,697
(38,574
)
-
Depreciation and amortization
154,802
84,273
39,776
23,891
6,862
-
Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
$
476,110
$
186,993
$
259,241
$
61,588
$
(31,712
)
$
-
Segment income margins (Income before income taxes / Reported Net
Sales)
8.0
%
29.5
%
11.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales)
20.4
%
14.8
%
35.0
%
18.8
%
AptarGroup, Inc.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share information)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
2017
2016
Income before Income Taxes
$
76,259
$
61,293
$
294,825
$
280,497
Adjustments:
Restructuring initiatives
2,208
2,208
Gain on insurance recovery
(10,648
)
(10,648
)
Transaction costs related to the Mega Airless acquisition
5,640
Purchase accounting adjustments related to Mega Airless inventory
2,577
Foreign currency effects (1)
4,093
4,372
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes
$
67,819
$
65,386
$
286,385
$
293,086
Provision for Income Taxes
$
26,753
$
11,706
$
74,796
$
74,893
Adjustments:
Net effect of items included in the Provision for Income Taxes (2)
(7,900
)
3,295
(7,900
)
3,295
Restructuring initiatives
642
642
Gain on insurance recovery
(3,666
)
(3,666
)
Transaction costs related to the Mega Airless acquisition
1,483
Purchase accounting adjustments related to Mega Airless inventory
859
Foreign currency effects (1)
851
974
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes
$
15,829
$
15,852
$
63,872
$
81,504
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
$
7
$
(6
)
$
1
$
(14
)
Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc.
$
49,513
$
49,581
$
220,030
$
205,590
Adjustments:
Net effect of items included in the Provision for Income Taxes (2)
7,900
(3,295
)
7,900
(3,295
)
Restructuring initiatives
1,566
1,566
Gain on insurance recovery
(6,982
)
(6,982
)
Transaction costs related to the Mega Airless acquisition
4,157
Purchase accounting adjustments related to Mega Airless inventory
1,718
Foreign currency effects (1)
3,242
3,398
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc.
$
51,997
$
49,528
$
222,514
$
211,568
Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding
64,528
64,220
64,596
64,849
Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share
$
0.77
$
0.77
$
3.41
$
3.17
Adjustments:
Net effect of items included in the Provision for Income Taxes (2)
0.12
(0.05
)
0.12
(0.05
)
Restructuring initiatives
0.03
0.02
Gain on insurance recovery
(0.11
)
(0.11
)
Transaction costs related to the Mega Airless acquisition
0.06
Purchase accounting adjustments related to Mega Airless inventory
0.03
Foreign currency effects (1)
0.05
0.05
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted
Share
$
0.81
$
0.77
$
3.44
$
3.26
(1) Foreign currency effects are approximations of the adjustment
necessary to state the prior year earnings and earnings per share
using current period foreign currency exchange rates.
(2) Items included in the Provision for Income Taxes primarily
reflect the impact of recent tax reform legislation enacted in the
fourth quarter of 2017 and certain settlements for 2016.
AptarGroup, Inc.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share information)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Expected 2018
2017
Income before Income Taxes
$
69,480
Adjustments:
Foreign currency effects (1)
9,106
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes
$
78,586
Provision for Income Taxes
$
17,675
Adjustments:
Foreign currency effects (1)
2,566
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes
$
20,241
Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
$
15
Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc.
$
51,820
Adjustments:
Foreign currency effects (1)
6,540
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc.
$
58,360
Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding
64,234
Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share (2)
$
0.90 - $0.95
$
0.81
Adjustments:
Foreign currency effects (1)
0.10
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted
Share (2)
$
0.90 - $0.95
$
0.91
(1) Foreign currency effects are approximations of the adjustment
necessary to state the prior year earnings per share using foreign
currency exchange rates as of January 31, 2018.
(2) AptarGroup’s expected earnings per share range for the first
quarter of 2018 is based on an effective tax rate range of 27% to
29%, which includes estimated effects of the recent tax reform
legislation.