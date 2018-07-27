Log in
APTARGROUP, INC. (ATR)
AptarGroup : Aptar Reports Second Quarter Results; Announces Binding Offer to ...

07/27/2018

Aptar Reports Second Quarter Results; Announces Binding Offer to Acquire CSP Technologies, a Leader in Active Packaging Technology

Crystal Lake, Illinois, July 26, 2018 - AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) today announced second quarter operating results along with its binding offer to acquire CSP Technologies Parent S.A. (CSP Technologies), a leader in active packaging technology based on proprietary material science expertise.

Second Quarter 2018 Summary

  • Reported sales increased 15%, including the positive effect of currency rates (+4%)
  • Core sales, excluding currency and acquisition effects, rose 11% driven by growth in each business segment, end market and geographic region
  • Reported net income (8% of net sales) decreased 14% to $56 million due to restructuring expenses of $18 million and costs related to the Reboul and CSP Technologies acquisitions of $3 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA (20% of net sales), which excludes the restructuring and acquisition expenses, increased 14% to $141 million
  • Reported earnings per share, including restructuring and acquisitions expenses, with an effective tax rate of 26%, were $0.86 compared to $1.01 reported in the prior year with an effective tax rate of 18% (prior year included certain tax settlements and higher equity compensation deductions)
  • Adjusted earnings per share, which exclude restructuring and acquisition expenses, increased 4% to $1.09, compared to prior year currency adjusted earnings per share of $1.05 with an effective tax rate of 18%
  • Prior year earnings per share would have been $0.10 lower had our current effective tax rate been applied to prior year earnings
  • Binding offer to acquire CSP Technologies, a leader in active packaging technology, for an enterprise value of $555 million
  • Business transformation progressing as planned

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 00:56:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 720 M
EBIT 2018 370 M
Net income 2018 226 M
Debt 2018 523 M
Yield 2018 1,36%
P/E ratio 2018 27,19
P/E ratio 2019 22,43
EV / Sales 2018 2,37x
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
Capitalization 5 911 M
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 94,7 $
Spread / Average Target -0,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George L. Fotiades Chairman
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Stephen J. Hagge Director
Alain Chevassus Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.11.35%5 911
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%8 897
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-18.03%6 353
RPC GROUP PLC-8.63%4 249
FP CORP5.26%2 514
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-7.57%1 298
