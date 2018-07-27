AptarGroup : Aptar Reports Second Quarter Results; Announces Binding Offer to Acquire CSP Technologies, a Leader in Active Packaging Technology
07/27/2018 | 12:40am CEST
AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) today announced second quarter operating
results along with its binding offer to acquire CSP Technologies Parent
S.A. (CSP Technologies), a leader in active packaging technologybased
on proprietary material science expertise.
Second Quarter 2018 Summary
Reported sales increased 15%, including the positive effect of
currency rates (+4%)
Core sales, excluding currency and acquisition effects, rose 11%
driven by growth in each business segment, end market and geographic
region
Reported net income (8% of net sales) decreased 14% to $56 million
due to restructuring expenses of $18 million and costs related to the
Reboul and CSP Technologies acquisitions of $3 million
Adjusted EBITDA (20% of net sales), which excludes the
restructuring and acquisition expenses, increased 14% to $141 million
Reported earnings per share, including restructuring and
acquisitions expenses, with an effective tax rate of 26%, were $0.86
compared to $1.01 reported in the prior year with an effective tax
rate of 18% (prior year included certain tax settlements and higher
equity compensation deductions)
Adjusted earnings per share, which exclude restructuring and
acquisition expenses, increased 4% to $1.09, compared to prior year
currency adjusted earnings per share of $1.05 with an effective tax
rate of 18%
Prior year earnings per share would have been $0.10 lower had our
current effective tax rate been applied to prior year earnings
Binding offer to acquire CSP Technologies, a leader in active
packaging technology, for an enterprise value of $555 million
Business transformation progressing as planned
Second Quarter Results
For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, reported sales increased to $711
million compared to $618 million in the prior year. Core sales, which
exclude the positive impact from changes in currency exchange rates and
acquisition effects, increased approximately 11%.
Second Quarter Segment Sales Analysis
(Change Over Prior Year)
Beauty + Home
Pharma
Food + Beverage
Total AptarGroup
Core Sales Growth
10%
14%
5%
11%
Acquisitions
1%
--
--
--
Currency Effects (1)
3%
6%
2%
4%
Total Reported Sales Growth
14%
20%
7%
15%
(1) - Currency effects are approximated by translating last year's
amounts at this year's foreign exchange rates.
Commenting on the quarter, Stephan Tanda, President and CEO, said, “We
had another strong quarter with core sales growth in each segment,
across each end market and in each geographic region. Our Beauty + Home
segment benefited from healthy demand for our dispensing solutions
across each market, aided in part by robust travel retail sales in the
Beauty market and increased demand and higher custom tooling sales in
the Personal Care market. Our Pharma segment delivered excellent growth
with our industry leading drug delivery systems. The growth in the
Consumer Health Care and Prescription markets was driven by decongestant
and allergy related products. Our Food + Beverage segment also grew
across each market due to increased demand for our innovative dispensing
closures and higher custom tooling sales.”
Aptar’s reported earnings per share were $0.86 compared to $1.01
reported a year ago. Current year earnings include restructuring and
acquisition expenses and an effective tax rate of 26%. Prior year
earnings included an effective tax rate of 18% that reflected certain
tax settlements and higher equity compensation deductions. Current year
adjusted earnings per share, which exclude restructuring and acquisition
expenses, were $1.09 and up 4% from the prior year adjusted earnings per
share, adjusted for comparable exchange rates, of $1.05 with an
effective tax rate of 18%. Prior year earnings per share would have been
$0.10 lower had our current effective tax rate been applied to prior
year earnings.
Year-to-Date Results
For the six months ended June 30, 2018, reported sales increased 16% to
$1.41 billion from $1.22 billion a year ago. Core sales, which exclude
the positive impact from changes in currency exchange rates and
acquisition effects, increased approximately 9%.
Six Months Year-to-Date Segment Sales Analysis
(Change Over Prior Year)
Beauty + Home
Pharma
Food + Beverage
Total AptarGroup
Core Sales Growth
9%
10%
7%
9%
Acquisitions
--
--
--
--
Currency Effects (1)
7%
8%
4%
7%
Total Reported Sales Growth
16%
18%
11%
16%
(1) - Currency effects are approximated by translating last year's
amounts at this year's foreign exchange rates.
Tanda commented on the year-to-date results, “All segments delivered
excellent growth during the first half of the year. Our customers are
benefiting from Aptar’s unique differentiated solutions that help them
grow their brands. Demand has been strong and widespread across the
segments, end markets and geographic regions and that speaks to the
strength of our people, our value creating product offerings and our
diverse business model.”
For the six months year-to-date, Aptar’s reported earnings per share
were $1.78 compared to $1.81 reported a year ago. Current year earnings
include restructuring and acquisitions expenses of $26.7 million and an
effective tax rate of 26%. Prior year earnings included an effective tax
rate of 22% that reflected certain tax settlements and higher equity
compensation deductions. Current year adjusted earnings per share, which
exclude restructuring and acquisition expenses, were $2.08 and up 6%
from prior year adjusted earnings per share, adjusted for comparable
exchange rates, of $1.96 with an effective tax rate of 22%. Prior year
earnings per share would have been $0.11 lower had our current effective
tax rate been applied to prior year earnings.
Binding Offer to Acquire CSP Technologies
Aptar has made a binding offer to acquire CSP Technologies, a leader in
active packaging technologybased on proprietary material science
expertise, for an enterprise value of $555 million, which represents a
multiple of slightly less than 13 times adjusted EBITDA (last twelve
months). Aptar plans to fund the transaction with available cash on
hand. The consultation process with CSP Technologies’ works council in
France will begin as soon as possible. Upon completion of the French
works council consultation process, Aptar expects to enter into a
definitive stock purchase agreement with CSP Technologies for the
proposed transaction. The proposed transaction, which has been approved
by Aptar’s Board of Directors, will also be subject to customary closing
conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in
the fourth quarter of this year.
Founded in 1965, CSP Technologies has over 30 years of experience as a
leader in integrated, active desiccant and product protection
technologies in the Pharma and Food Service markets. CSP Technologies
operates two manufacturing locations in the U.S. and one in France, with
opportunities for growth and expansion across Asia and other high-growth
economies. CSP Technologies is a profitable, well-managed business with
annual revenues of approximately $140 million (unaudited).
Commenting on the transaction, Stephan Tanda said, “We are pleased to
announce that we have submitted a binding offer to acquire CSP
Technologies. This strategic transaction meets our disciplined criteria
for acquiring companies with strong positions in attractive markets,
proprietary technologies, solid margins and robust growth fundamentals.
Similar to Aptar, CSP Technologies has an innovative culture with
intellectual property that drives product development and enables highly
engineered solutions, including their three-phase polymer technology.
They are also experienced in navigating the relevant regulatory
environments and have highly automated visual inspection and quality
control systems, and analytical performance testing of individual
products. We plan to welcome CSP Technologies’ experienced team to Aptar
and we look forward to growing the existing business in the Pharma and
Food Safety markets, and leveraging their active packaging and material
science know-how in other end markets. Together we will continue to
develop value-creating, differentiated solutions as a global leader in
packaging solutions.”
Wells Fargo Securities acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Aptar
in connection with the transaction and Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal
counsel.
Business Transformation
Aptar remains on track with its business transformation to become a more
agile, competitive and customer-centric business. Tanda commented on the
progress by stating, “Our business transformation is engaging the full
organization and we have a dynamic, agile process in place to ensure we
are meeting our transformation milestones with a common goal of
restoring our entrepreneurial spirit and maintaining profitable growth.”
Outlook
Commenting on Aptar’s outlook, Tanda said, “Looking ahead to the third
quarter, we expect core sales growth in each segment. Our sales growth
momentum is expected to remain broad-based though at varying degrees
across most of our end markets. We continue to serve attractive markets
as a leading provider of innovative dispensing solutions. We remain
committed to executing our growth strategy in order to create long-term
value for all stakeholders.”
Aptar expects earnings per share for the third quarter, excluding any
restructuring expenses and effects associated with the CSP Technologies
acquisition, to be in the range of $0.90 to $0.95 compared to $0.83 per
share reported in the prior year. Our guidance range is based on an
effective tax rate range of 29% to 31%. Prior year adjusted earnings per
share, adjusted for comparable exchange rates, would have been
approximately $0.82. Prior year earnings per share would have been $0.08
lower had our current effective tax rate been applied to prior year
earnings.
Cash Dividend
As previously reported, the Board approved on July 18, 2018 an increase
in the quarterly cash dividend of 6% to $0.34 per share. The current
dividend is payable on August 22, 2018 to stockholders of record as of
August 1, 2018.
Open Conference Call
There will be a conference call on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 8:00 a.m.
Central Time to discuss Aptar’s second quarter results for 2018. The
call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to
listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page at www.aptar.com.
Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on
the Investor Relations page of the website.
Aptar is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative
dispensing and sealing solutions for the beauty, personal care, home
care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food, and
beverage markets. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, with
manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, Asia and South
America. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.
Presentation of Non-GAAP Information
This press release refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures,
including current year adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA,
which exclude the impact of restructuring costs, transaction costs and
purchase accounting adjustments that affected inventory values related
to an acquisition. Core sales and adjusted earnings per share also
neutralize the impact of foreign currency translation effects when
comparing current results to the prior year. Non-GAAP financial measures
may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures
provided by other companies. Aptar’s management believes these non-GAAP
financial measures provide useful information to our investors because
they allow for a better period over period comparison of operating
results by removing the impact of items that, in management’s view, do
not reflect Aptar’s core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial
measures also provide investors with certain information used by Aptar’s
management when making financial and operational decisions. These
non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as
a substitute for GAAP financial results, but should be read in
conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of
income and other information presented herein. A reconciliation of
non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP
measures is included in the accompanying tables. For CSP Technologies,
adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments principally for management fees and
costs related to the transaction.
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
certain statements set forth under the “Outlook” and “Business
Transformation” sections of this press release. Words such as “expects,”
“anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “future,” “potential” and other
similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,”
“should,” “would” and “could” are intended to identify such
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant
to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are
based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information
currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ
materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking
statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in
our operations and business environment including, but not limited to,
the completion of the CSP Technologies acquisition; the successful
integration of the CSP Technologies business; the impact of tax reform
legislation; the execution of the business transformation; the impact
and extent of contamination found at the Company’s facility in Brazil;
economic conditions worldwide including potential deflationary
conditions in regions we rely on for growth; political conditions
worldwide; significant fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates
or our effective tax rate; changes in customer and/or consumer spending
levels; financial conditions of customers and suppliers; consolidations
within our customer or supplier bases; fluctuations in the cost of
materials, components and other input costs; the availability of raw
materials and components; our ability to successfully implement facility
expansions and new facility projects; our ability to increase prices,
contain costs and improve productivity; changes in capital availability
or cost, including interest rate fluctuations; volatility of global
credit markets; cybersecurity threats that could impact our networks and
reporting systems; fiscal and monetary policies and other regulations,
including changes in tax rates; direct or indirect consequences of acts
of war or terrorism; work stoppages due to labor disputes; and
competition, including technological advances. For additional
information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the
discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and
Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form
10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Reconciliation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
to Net Income (Unaudited)
($ In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
Consolidated
Beauty + Home
Pharma
Food + Beverage
Corporate & Other
Net Interest
Net Sales
$
710,608
368,536
241,209
100,863
-
-
Reported net income
$
55,781
Reported income taxes
19,117
Reported income before income taxes
74,898
10,510
73,607
10,329
(14,105
)
(5,443
)
Adjustments:
Restructuring initiatives
18,214
14,631
1,224
1,354
1,005
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
2,444
574
1,870
Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired companies'
inventory
119
119
Adjusted earnings before income taxes
95,675
25,834
74,831
11,683
(11,230
)
(5,443
)
Interest expense
7,964
7,964
Interest income
(2,521
)
(2,521
)
Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT)
101,118
25,834
74,831
11,683
(11,230
)
-
Depreciation and amortization
40,101
20,012
11,522
6,380
2,187
-
Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
$
141,219
$
45,846
$
86,353
$
18,063
$
(9,043
)
$
-
Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales)
19.9
%
12.4
%
35.8
%
17.9
%
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2017
Consolidated
Beauty + Home
Pharma
Food + Beverage
Corporate & Other
Net Interest
Net Sales
$
617,746
322,117
201,702
93,927
-
-
Reported net income
$
65,189
Reported income taxes
14,379
Reported income before income taxes
79,568
25,203
59,792
12,577
(10,935
)
(7,069
)
Adjustments:
None
Earnings before income taxes
79,568
25,203
59,792
12,577
(10,935
)
(7,069
)
Interest expense
7,712
7,712
Interest income
(643
)
(643
)
Earnings before net interest and taxes (EBIT)
86,637
25,203
59,792
12,577
(10,935
)
-
Depreciation and amortization
37,242
19,347
9,857
6,117
1,921
-
Earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA)
$
123,879
$
44,550
$
69,649
$
18,694
$
(9,014
)
$
-
EBITDA margins (EBITDA / Reported Net Sales)
20.1
%
13.8
%
34.5
%
19.9
%
AptarGroup, Inc.
Reconciliation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
to Net Income (Unaudited)
($ In Thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
Consolidated
Beauty + Home
Pharma
Food + Beverage
Corporate & Other
Net Interest
Net Sales
$
1,413,958
746,709
471,336
195,913
-
-
Reported net income
$
115,069
Reported income taxes
41,046
Reported income before income taxes
156,115
37,217
141,899
16,255
(28,006
)
(11,250
)
Adjustments:
Restructuring initiatives
24,150
19,647
1,588
1,669
1,246
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
2,444
574
1,870
Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired companies'
inventory
119
119
Adjusted earnings before income taxes
182,828
57,557
143,487
17,924
(24,890
)
(11,250
)
Interest expense
16,019
16,019
Interest income
(4,769
)
(4,769
)
Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT)
194,078
57,557
143,487
17,924
(24,890
)
-
Depreciation and amortization
81,276
41,424
22,706
12,878
4,268
-
Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
$
275,354
$
98,981
$
166,193
$
30,802
$
(20,622
)
$
-
Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales)
19.5
%
13.3
%
35.3
%
15.7
%
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2017
Consolidated
Beauty + Home
Pharma
Food + Beverage
Corporate & Other
Net Interest
Net Sales
$
1,219,062
644,565
398,614
175,883
-
-
Reported net income
$
116,994
Reported income taxes
32,054
Reported income before income taxes
149,048
47,411
118,862
19,717
(21,941
)
(15,001
)
Adjustments:
None
Earnings before income taxes
149,048
47,411
118,862
19,717
(21,941
)
(15,001
)
Interest expense
15,974
15,974
Interest income
(973
)
(973
)
Earnings before net interest and taxes (EBIT)
164,049
47,411
118,862
19,717
(21,941
)
-
Depreciation and amortization
74,573
39,227
19,628
11,923
3,795
-
Earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA)
$
238,622
$
86,638
$
138,490
$
31,640
$
(18,146
)
$
-
EBITDA margins (EBITDA / Reported Net Sales)
19.6
%
13.4
%
34.7
%
18.0
%
AptarGroup, Inc.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Income before Income Taxes
$
74,898
$
79,568
$
156,115
$
149,048
Adjustments:
Restructuring initiatives
18,214
24,150
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
2,444
2,444
Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired companies'
inventory
119
119
Foreign currency effects (1)
4,221
12,961
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes
$
95,675
$
83,789
$
182,828
$
162,009
Provision for Income Taxes
$
19,117
$
14,379
$
41,046
$
32,054
Adjustments:
Restructuring initiatives
4,923
6,528
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
628
628
Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired companies'
inventory
41
41
Foreign currency effects (1)
1,157
3,620
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes
$
24,709
$
15,536
$
48,243
$
35,674
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
$
(6
)
$
(15
)
$
6
$
-
Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc.
$
55,775
$
65,174
$
115,075
$
116,994
Adjustments:
Restructuring initiatives
13,291
17,622
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
1,816
1,816
Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired companies'
inventory
78
78
Foreign currency effects (1)
3,064
9,341
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc.
$
70,960
$
68,238
$
134,591
$
126,335
Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding
64,850
64,828
64,640
64,519
Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share
$
0.86
$
1.01
$
1.78
$
1.81
Adjustments:
Restructuring initiatives
0.20
0.27
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
0.03
0.03
Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired companies'
inventory
-
-
Foreign currency effects (1)
0.04
0.15
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted
Share
$
1.09
$
1.05
$
2.08
$
1.96
(1) Foreign currency effects are approximations of the adjustment
necessary to state the prior year earnings and earnings per share
using current period foreign currency exchange rates.
AptarGroup, Inc.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
Sept 30,
Expected 2018
2017
Income before Income Taxes
$
69,518
Adjustments:
Foreign currency effects (1)
(990
)
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes
$
68,528
Provision for Income Taxes
$
15,989
Adjustments:
Foreign currency effects (1)
(383
)
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes
$
15,606
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
$
(6
)
Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc.
$
53,523
Adjustments:
Foreign currency effects (1)
(607
)
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc.
$
52,916
Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding
64,821
Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share (2)
$0.90 - $0.95
$
0.83
Adjustments:
Foreign currency effects (1)
(0.01
)
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted
Share (2)
$0.90 - $0.95
$
0.82
(1) Foreign currency effects are approximations of the adjustment
necessary to state the prior year earnings per share using foreign
currency exchange rates as of June 30, 2018.
(2) AptarGroup’s expected earnings per share range for the third
quarter of 2018 is based on an effective tax rate range of 29% to
31%, which includes estimated effects of the recent tax reform
legislation. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2017
was approximately 23%.