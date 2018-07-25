Log in
APTIV (APTV)
Aptiv : Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/25/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

DUBLIN, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per ordinary share, payable on August 22, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2018.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Headquartered in Dublin, Aptiv has 147,000 employees and operates 14 technical centers, as well as manufacturing sites and customer support centers in 45 countries. Visit aptiv.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-declares-quarterly-dividend-300686454.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


© PRNewswire 2018
