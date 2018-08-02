Log in
Aptiv    APTV

APTIV : to Present at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference
08/01APTIV : Raises Full Year Outlook
08/01APTIV : The Hertz Corporation and Aptiv Partner to Advance Mobility;..
Aptiv : to Present at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

08/02/2018

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present Thursday, August 9 at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference in New York, NY. Aptiv's Chief Executive Officer Kevin Clark will present at 9:20 a.m. EST.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at [email protected], or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Headquartered in Dublin, Aptiv has approximately 150,000 employees and operates 14 technical centers, as well as manufacturing sites and customer support centers in 45 countries. Visit aptiv.com.

