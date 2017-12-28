Log in
AQMS LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Aqua Metals, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – AQMS

12/28/2017 | 04:20am CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) from May 19, 2016 through November 9, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important February 13, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Aqua Metals investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Aqua Metals class action, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1257.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aqua Metals’ lead recycling process using its AquaRefining technology to break and separate batteries was facing substantial obstacles due to AquaRefining’s need for a much higher degree of separation than is normal in the industry; (2) Aqua Metals’ breaking and separating process was not operating reliably or efficiently; (3) the breaking and separating issues were negatively impacting Aqua Metals’ output; (4) Aqua Metals’ four “operating modules” were being used primarily for experimentation rather than production; (5) module operators were assisting with lead removal; (6) as a result, the ramp up of Aqua Metals’ recycling process was being significantly hindered and delayed; and (7) consequently, defendants’ statements about Aqua Metals’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 13, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1257.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2017
