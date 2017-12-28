AQMS LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Aqua Metals, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – AQMS

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) from May 19, 2016 through November 9, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important February 13, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Aqua Metals investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aqua Metals’ lead recycling process using its AquaRefining technology to break and separate batteries was facing substantial obstacles due to AquaRefining’s need for a much higher degree of separation than is normal in the industry; (2) Aqua Metals’ breaking and separating process was not operating reliably or efficiently; (3) the breaking and separating issues were negatively impacting Aqua Metals’ output; (4) Aqua Metals’ four “operating modules” were being used primarily for experimentation rather than production; (5) module operators were assisting with lead removal; (6) as a result, the ramp up of Aqua Metals’ recycling process was being significantly hindered and delayed; and (7) consequently, defendants’ statements about Aqua Metals’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 13, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://rosenlegal.com/cases-1257.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

