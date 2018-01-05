Log in
AQUA METALS INC (AQMS)
Report
Aqua Metals Inc : AQUA METALS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Aqua Metals, Inc. To Contact The Firm

01/05/2018 | 11:02pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2018 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Aqua Metals, Inc. ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AQMS).

If you invested in Aqua Metals securities between February 9, 2017 and November 9, 2017 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/AQMS. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
[email protected]
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2,63 M
EBIT 2017 -22,2 M
Net income 2017 -24,9 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 23,6x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,08x
Capitalization 62,0 M
Chart AQUA METALS INC
Duration : Period :
Aqua Metals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | AQMS | US03837J1016 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AQUA METALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,3 $
Spread / Average Target 578%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen R. Clarke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Selwyn Mould Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark B. Weinswig Chief Financial Officer
Vincent L. DiVito Independent Director
Mark Slade Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUA METALS INC5.63%62
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%8 862
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV2.41%8 628
JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD--.--%8 306
AURUBIS2.96%4 333
GEM CO LTD--.--%4 276
