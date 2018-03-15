Log in
AQUA METALS INC (AQMS)
Aqua Metals Inc : Aqua Metals, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

03/15/2018 | 06:04pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 15, 2018, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/24591

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2,34 M
EBIT 2017 -22,4 M
Net income 2017 -25,1 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 34,3x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,92x
Capitalization 80,2 M
Chart AQUA METALS INC
Duration : Period :
Aqua Metals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | AQMS | US03837J1016 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AQUA METALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,5 $
Spread / Average Target 330%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen R. Clarke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Selwyn Mould Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas Murphy Chief Financial Officer
Vincent L. DiVito Independent Director
Mark Slade Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUA METALS INC26.29%80
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%11 320
JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD--.--%9 279
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV-0.41%8 738
GEM CO LTD--.--%4 587
AURUBIS-11.47%3 857
