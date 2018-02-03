Log in
AQUA METALS INC (AQMS)
Aqua Metals Inc : DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aqua Metals, Inc.

02/03/2018 | 05:57pm CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Aqua Metals, Inc. ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AQMS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 9, 2017 and November 9, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 13, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 877-590-0482, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the lawsuit, the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aqua Metals' lead recycling process using its AquaRefining technology to break and separate batteries was facing substantial obstacles due to AquaRefining's need for a much higher degree of separation than is normal in the industry; (2) Aqua Metals' breaking and separating process was not operating reliably or efficiently; (3) the breaking and separating issues were negatively impacting Aqua Metals' output; (4) Aqua Metals' four "operating modules" were being used primarily for experimentation rather than production; (5) module operators were assisting with lead removal; (6) as a result, the ramp up of Aqua Metals' recycling process was being significantly hindered and delayed; and (7) consequently, defendants' statements about Aqua Metals' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world, and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
