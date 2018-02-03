Log in
Aqua Metals Inc : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Filed a Complaint on Behalf of Aqua Metals, Inc. Shareholders and Lead Plaintiff Deadline Set for February 13, 2018 - AQMS

02/03/2018 | 11:21pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Aqua Metals, Inc. ("Aqua Metals") (NASDAQ: AQMS) between May 19, 2016 and November 9, 2017. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky filed Heath v. Aqua Metals, Inc. (3:17-cv-07196), a securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/aqua-metals-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company was touting the business value of the Interstate Battery Partnership and the JCI Partnership; (b) the Company was aware of and ignoring material unresolved deficiencies in the AquaRefine technology and process preventing large scale development; (c) the Company was experiencing numerous execution and operational issues preventing scaling and production ramp up at its facility; and (d) the Company was unable to produce and generate revenue from its core business, therefore remaining unprofitable.

If you suffered a loss in Aqua Metals, you have until February 13, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
