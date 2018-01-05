Log in
AQUA METALS INC (AQMS)

AQUA METALS INC (AQMS)
News
The Klein Law Firm : Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Aqua Metals, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 13, 2018

01/05/2018

The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) who purchased shares between May 19, 2016 and November 9, 2017. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

According to the complaint, throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company was touting the business value of the Interstate Battery Partnership and the JCI Partnership; (b) the Company was aware of and ignoring material unresolved deficiencies in the AquaRefine technology and process preventing large scale development; (c) the Company was experiencing numerous execution and operational issues preventing scaling and production ramp up at its facility; and (d) the Company was unable to produce and generate revenue from its core business, therefore remaining unprofitable.

Shareholders have until February 13, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/aqua-metals-inc?wire=2.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2,63 M
EBIT 2017 -22,2 M
Net income 2017 -24,9 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 23,6x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,08x
Capitalization 62,0 M
Chart AQUA METALS INC
Duration : Period :
Aqua Metals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | AQMS | US03837J1016 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AQUA METALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,3 $
Spread / Average Target 578%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen R. Clarke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Selwyn Mould Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark B. Weinswig Chief Financial Officer
Vincent L. DiVito Independent Director
Mark Slade Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUA METALS INC5.63%62
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%8 862
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV2.41%8 628
JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD--.--%8 306
AURUBIS2.96%4 333
GEM CO LTD--.--%4 276
