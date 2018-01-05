The Klein Law Firm : Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Aqua Metals, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 13, 2018

The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been
filed on behalf of shareholders of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) who
purchased shares between May 19, 2016 and November
9, 2017. The action, which was filed in the United States
District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that the
Company violated federal securities laws.
According to the complaint, throughout the class period Defendants
issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to
disclose that: (a) the Company was touting the business value of the
Interstate Battery Partnership and the JCI Partnership; (b) the Company
was aware of and ignoring material unresolved deficiencies in the
AquaRefine technology and process preventing large scale development;
(c) the Company was experiencing numerous execution and operational
issues preventing scaling and production ramp up at its facility; and
(d) the Company was unable to produce and generate revenue from its core
business, therefore remaining unprofitable.
Shareholders have until February 13, 2018 to petition the court
for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does
not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an
absent class member.
If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain
additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone
at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/aqua-metals-inc?wire=2.
Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities
litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney
advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005613/en/