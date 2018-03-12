Log in
AQUINOX PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AQXP)
Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc : Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

03/12/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 12, 2018, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23423.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -48,2 M
Net income 2017 -47,4 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 155x
Capitalization 388 M
Technical analysis trends AQUINOX PHARMACEUTICALS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 25,3 $
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Main Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lloyd Mackenzie Chief Operating Officer
Kamran Alam Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
David Green Vice President-Global Clinical Operations
Barbara Troupin Chief Medical Officer & VP-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AQUINOX PHARMACEUTICALS INC40.73%368
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.24%354 304
PFIZER1.52%218 887
NOVARTIS-4.90%215 621
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-7.10%208 416
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.01%148 668
