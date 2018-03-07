Log in
ARADIGM CORPORATION (ARDM)

ARADIGM CORPORATION (ARDM)
News 
News

ARDM Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aradigm Corporation Investors

03/07/2018

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Aradigm Corporation (“Aradigm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARDM) securities between July 27, 2017 and January 8, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Aradigm investors have until March 12, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Aradigm investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On January 9, 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released its briefing document for the January 11, 2018 meeting of the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee to discuss the New Drug Application for Linhaliq™ for the proposed indication of treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (“NCFB”). The FDA stated that “there were too many uncertainties with regard to duration of treatment, frequency of administration and endpoints to allow for reliance on a single Phase 3 trial” of the drug, and that the FDA recommended Aradigm conduct “two independent trials” to provide evidence supporting the drug’s “overall demonstration of efficacy and safety.” On this news, Aradigm's share price fell $2.28, or 38.12%, to close at $3.70 per share on January 9, 2018.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the methodology underlying Aradigm's Linhaliq Phase III clinical trials was not well tailored to yield consistent efficacy findings or to provide data sufficient to account for discordant efficacy findings; (ii) the endpoint of the Phase III trials - namely, delaying the time to first exacerbation on study therapy compared to placebo over approximately one year of observation - was unlikely to demonstrate a clinically meaningful benefit with respect to a patient population that would likely be taking the drug for a longer duration; (iii) accordingly, these studies were unlikely to support FDA approval of the Linhaliq NDA; and (iv) as a result, Aradigm's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Aradigm, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at 215-638-4847, toll-free at 888-638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 12,1 M
EBIT 2017 -8,22 M
Net income 2017 -0,01 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,89x
Capitalization 17,3 M
Chart ARADIGM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Aradigm Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | ARDM | US0385054004 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ARADIGM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,0 $
Spread / Average Target 777%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Siebert Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Ian Bell Director
Frederick M. Hudson Director
Robert A. Reed Vice President-CMC, Regulatory & Quality
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARADIGM CORPORATION-84.18%17
GILEAD SCIENCES9.84%102 073
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.48%43 964
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-12.10%35 875
GENMAB18.17%12 612
BIOVERATIV INC94.23%11 332
