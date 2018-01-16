ARDM The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Aradigm Corporation

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong notifies investors of an investigation
concerning whether Aradigm Corporation (“Aradigm” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQCM: ARDM) violated federal securities laws.
On January 9, 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)
released its briefing document for the January 11, 2018 meeting of the
Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee to discuss the New Drug
Application for Linhaliq™ for the proposed indication of treatment of
non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (“NCFB”). The FDA stated that “there
were too many uncertainties with regard to duration of treatment,
frequency of administration and endpoints to allow for reliance on a
single Phase 3 trial” of the drug, and that the FDA recommended Aradigm
conduct “two independent trials” to provide evidence supporting the
drug’s “overall demonstration of efficacy and safety.”
To learn more about the investigation of Aradigm contact Vincent Wong,
Esq.
Esq. either via email [email protected],
by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://docs.wongesq.com/ARDM-Info-Request-Form-1776.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented
investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and
violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do
not guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006473/en/