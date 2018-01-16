ARDM The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Aradigm Corporation

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong notifies investors of an investigation concerning whether Aradigm Corporation (“Aradigm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQCM: ARDM) violated federal securities laws.

Click here to learn about the case: http://docs.wongesq.com/ARDM-Info-Request-Form-1776. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On January 9, 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released its briefing document for the January 11, 2018 meeting of the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee to discuss the New Drug Application for Linhaliq™ for the proposed indication of treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (“NCFB”). The FDA stated that “there were too many uncertainties with regard to duration of treatment, frequency of administration and endpoints to allow for reliance on a single Phase 3 trial” of the drug, and that the FDA recommended Aradigm conduct “two independent trials” to provide evidence supporting the drug’s “overall demonstration of efficacy and safety.”

To learn more about the investigation of Aradigm contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://docs.wongesq.com/ARDM-Info-Request-Form-1776.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006473/en/