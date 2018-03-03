FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders of Approaching Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Aradigm Corporation to Contact the Firm

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in
the United States District Court for the Northern District of California
on behalf of purchasers of Aradigm Corporation (Nasdaq: ARDM) (“Aradigm”
or the “Company”) securities during the period between July 27, 2017 and
January 8, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to
become proactively involved in the litigation have until March 12, 2018
to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.
If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must
apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The
lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important
decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the
action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants
claiming the largest loss from investment in Aradigm securities during
the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead
plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet
been certified in the above action.
The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose
during the Class Period that the methodology underlying Aradigm’s
Linhaliq Phase III clinical trials was not well tailored to yield
consistent efficacy findings or to provide data sufficient to account
for discordant efficacy findings; that the endpoint of the Phase III
trials was unlikely to demonstrate a clinically meaningful benefit with
respect to a patient population that would likely be taking the drug for
a longer duration; and, that these studies were unlikely to support U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval of the Linhaliq New Drug
Application.
According to the complaint, following a January 9, 2018 FDA announcement
that the reasons for the discordance in efficacy findings between trials
cannot be explained based on the information collected in the two trials
and that, with respect to the clinical trials’ endpoint, it is unclear
that delaying the time to first exacerbation on study therapy compared
to placebo over approximately one year of observation translates into a
clinically meaningful benefit for a patient population that would most
likely be on this therapy for long durations, the value of Aradigm
shares declined significantly.
If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in
Aradigm securities purchased on or after July 27, 2017 and held through
the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the
Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your
ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation
to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel,
you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you,
or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action
at this time to be a member of the class.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005731/en/