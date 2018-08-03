Log in
ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC (PETX)
Aratana Therapeutics Inc : Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-7EE5898E24341.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33,1 M
EBIT 2018 -20,7 M
Net income 2018 -23,8 M
Finance 2018 7,44 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 6,31x
EV / Sales 2019 4,48x
Capitalization 216 M
Managers
NameTitle
Steven St. Peter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wendy L. Yarno Non-Executive Chairman
Brent A. Standridge Chief Operating Officer
Craig A. Tooman Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John W. Vander Vort Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC-14.64%216
ZOETIS26.92%41 622
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS44.47%4 003
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD49.34%2 664
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP46.42%1 964
VIRBAC1.21%1 202
