Arbor Realty Trust Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the Company’s Series A, Series B and Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock reflecting accrued dividends from December 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018. The dividends are payable on February 28, 2018 to preferred stockholders of record on February 15, 2018. The Company will pay total dividends of $0.515625, $0.484375 and $0.53125 per share on the Series A, Series B and Series C preferred stock, respectively.



About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a real estate investment trust and national direct lender specializing in loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Arbor is a Top 10 Fannie Mae DUS® Multifamily Lender by volume and a Top Fannie Mae Small Loan lender, a Freddie Mac Program Plus® Seller/Servicer and the Top Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan Lender, a Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Seniors Housing Lender, an FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP)/LEAN Lender, a HUD-approved LIHTC Lender as well as a CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lender, consistently building on its reputation for service, quality and flexibility. With a fee-based servicing portfolio of over $15 billion, Arbor is a primary commercial loan servicer and special servicer rated by Standard & Poor’s with an Above Average rating. Arbor is also on the Standard & Poor’s Select Servicer List and is a primary commercial loan servicer and loan level special servicer rated by Fitch Ratings.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, changes in the real estate markets, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer

516-506-4422

[email protected]

Investors:

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

646-536-7012

[email protected]



Media:

Bonnie Habyan, EVP of Marketing

516-506-4615

[email protected]