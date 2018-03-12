Arcadis : nominates Sarah Kuijlaars as new CFO and member of the Executive Board

Leadership structure aligned with strategic priorities and to improve project execution

Amsterdam, 12 March, 2018 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy for natural and built assets, today announced that its Supervisory Board has nominated Sarah Kuijlaars (1967) for the position of Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board, as the successor to Renier Vree, who left Arcadis on 1 March, 2018.

Mrs. Kuijlaars is a British national, holds a master's degree in Mathematics from Oxford University and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (FCMA). She is currently Chief Financial Officer of the Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace business. Before joining Rolls-Royce, Mrs. Kuijlaars held several Finance leadership roles during a twenty-five year career with Royal Dutch Shell. She has worked in several geographies with distinctly different cultures and has dealt with multiple stakeholders in complex business relationships. Mrs. Kuijlaars has been involved in a variety of projects during her career, is known for her strong business ethics, her focus on people development as well as her ability to identify and manage risk in complex business environments. The Supervisory Board is proposing the appointment of Mrs. Kuijlaars as CFO and member of the Executive Board for a period of four years at the next Annual General Meeting on 24 April, 2018.

Peter Oosterveer, CEO Arcadis: "I am delighted that Sarah has decided to join Arcadis and I look forward to working with her to advance Arcadis' strategic priorities. Her broad, international experience in finance leadership roles makes her very well qualified to serve as CFO of Arcadis".

Change of leadership structure to create stronger alignment with strategic priorities and improve project execution

To accelerate the progress on the implementation of the strategic plan, 'Creating a sustainable future' as presented in November 2017, Arcadis has decided to change its leadership structure. The new leadership structure involves the creation of a new Executive Leadership Team (ELT) which includes the CEO and the CFO, together with Executives with clear accountability to deliver on all components of the strategic plan, including a strong focus on improving execution on all of our projects. At the same time, the Executive Board will become a two-member board consisting of Peter Oosterveer and after appointment by the General Meeting, Sarah Kuijlaars as CFO.

Niek Hoek, chairman of the Supervisory Board: "After careful consideration we decided to adjust the leadership structure of Arcadis and create a stronger alignment with the priorities as defined in our updated strategy 'Creating a sustainable future'".

Peter Oosterveer, CEO Arcadis: "Our strategy is based on three pillars, people & culture, innovation & growth, and focus & performance, each of them with well-defined objectives, and our new structure will position us better to deliver on all of these objectives.

Our strategic priorities are clear:

Invest in people to build the workforce of the future

Become a digital frontrunner in the industry

Focus on selecting profitable clients and on improvements in project execution

Choose geographies, businesses and projects where we can lead

The changes to the leadership structure provide for clear accountability to deliver organic growth, strong project execution, and the agility needed to respond to both market opportunities as well as to the innovation which our industry will undoubtedly experience in the near future. Fundamental in the adjusted structure are key functional focus areas, including people, innovation, sales and business development and project performance, all institutionalized globally. I am really looking forward to working with the Executive Leadership Team and I am confident that this new structure of Arcadis will provide a strong foundation to deliver further revenue growth and operating margin improvement in the years ahead, driven by a relentless focus on project execution, innovation as well as on becoming the employer of choice".

New Executive Leadership Team

The effective date for the newly established Executive Leadership Team is March 11, 2018 and the team will consist of the following members:

Peter Oosterveer, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board and acting Group Executive for Asia-Pacific;

Sarah Kuijlaars, CFO and member of the Executive Board;

Mary Ann Hopkins, currently Executive Board member responsible for the Americas becomes Group Executive for the Americas and for CallisonRTKL;

Alan Brookes, currently CEO of Arcadis' UK activities, will become Group Executive for Europe, UK and the Middle East;

Stephan Ritter, currently Executive Board member responsible for Europe, UK and the Middle East, becomes Group Executive Innovation and Transformation;

Rob Mooren, currently Global Solutions Leader will become Group Executive Project Services;

Erik Blokhuis, currently CEO Arcadis Europe, will become Group Executive Sales & Business Development;

Lia Belilos, currently Global Director HR, will become Chief People Officer.

Changes to the Executive Board

Mary Ann Hopkins, Executive Board member responsible for Americas and Stephan Ritter, Executive Board member responsible for Europe, UK and the Middle East have taken on roles in the newly formed Executive Leadership Team, as outlined above, effective 11 March, 2018.

As a result of the new leadership structure, the Supervisory Board and Stephanie Hottenhuis, Executive Board member, responsible for Asia Pacific and CallisonRTKL have come to a mutual agreement for Mrs. Hottenhuis to leave Arcadis effective 1 October, 2018. She has stepped down as Executive Board member, effective 11 March, 2018.

Stephanie has served Arcadis for over 23 years and has been a member of the Executive Board since 2012. During her outstanding career at Arcadis, Stephanie has held the top leadership roles in a variety of regions, including China, Germany and Europe, in addition she laid the foundation of our global account management structure. She successfully led major post-merger integrations in the United Kingdom, Asia, Australia as well as the global architectural practice. Stephanie has furthermore been instrumental in the development of the company to become a leader in its industry and has touched the careers of many fellow Arcadians.

Niek Hoek, chairman of the Supervisory Board: "Stephanie serves as a role model for others to follow and we will miss her exemplary understanding of our business and our clients. We wish Stephanie all the best as she pursues other opportunities and thank her on behalf of everyone in Arcadis for her dedication, passion and leadership".

