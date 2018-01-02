Arcadis : reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Amsterdam, 2 January 2018 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, has repurchased 6,348 of its own shares in the period from 27 December 2017 up to and including 29 December 2017 at an average price of €19.16. The consideration for the shares repurchased in this period was €0.12 million.

These transactions were executed in accordance with the share buyback program announced on 29 September 2017, pursuant to which Arcadis will repurchase up to 1 million shares in order to cover obligations resulting from Arcadis share plans and other agreements related to recruitment and retention.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 450,990 shares for a total consideration of €8.4 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/

