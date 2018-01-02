Log in
Arcadis : reports transactions under its current share buyback program

01/02/2018 | 05:41pm CET

Amsterdam, 2 January 2018 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, has repurchased 6,348 of its own shares in the period from 27 December 2017 up to and including 29 December 2017 at an average price of €19.16. The consideration for the shares repurchased in this period was €0.12 million.

These transactions were executed in accordance with the share buyback program announced on 29 September 2017, pursuant to which Arcadis will repurchase up to 1 million shares in order to cover obligations resulting from Arcadis share plans and other agreements related to recruitment and retention.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 450,990 shares for a total consideration of €8.4 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/

-End -

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: [email protected]

ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Joost Slooten
Mobile: +31 6 27061880
E-mail: [email protected]

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Arcadis N.V. via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 3 263 M
EBIT 2017 137 M
Net income 2017 72,6 M
Debt 2017 416 M
Yield 2017 2,34%
P/E ratio 2017 21,65
P/E ratio 2018 17,51
EV / Sales 2017 0,64x
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
Capitalization 1 666 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,0 €
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter W. B. Oosterveer Chief Executive Officer
Nicolaas Willem Hoek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Renier Vree Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Spans Chief Information Officer
George R. Nethercutt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
