Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ArcBest Corp    ARCB

ARCBEST CORP (ARCB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/12 09:00:00 pm
34.75 USD   -1.84%
10:01pARCBEST : Announces Membership in Blockchain in Transport Alliance
PR
03/05ARCBEST : TMC Partners With FleetNet America on New Maintenance Benc..
AQ
02/25ARCBEST : Business Briefs
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

ArcBest : Announces Membership in Blockchain in Transport Alliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 10:01pm CET

FORT SMITH, Ark., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce it has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA).

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest Corporation)

BiTA is made up of more than 250 freight transportation companies and works to help develop and set standards for the use of blockchain technology within the logistics and transportation industry.

"At ArcBest, our customers are looking for logistics partners who can deliver a number of solutions along with trusted, expert advice and a great experience," said Michael Newcity, senior vice president – Chief Innovation Officer of ArcBest and president of ArcBest Technologies. "We believe blockchain technology could benefit the transportation industry by revolutionizing the way people do business. We look forward to working with other industry leaders to ensure standards are established so that the full potential of this technology can be realized."

A blockchain is a type of digital and decentralized ledger that is maintained across a network of computers and protected through encryption. According to BiTA, blockchain technology could be used to enhance transparency within the supply chain, maintain accurate records of asset maintenance and ownership history, and secure freight payments and smart contracts, among other ideas.

Founded in August 2017, BiTA is a consortium of the foremost leaders in the transportation industry forging a path toward industry standards in blockchain use. Companies within BiTA share a unified mission of developing a framework of industry standards, educating the logistics market on blockchain applications and encouraging use of technology applications through exemplary implementation.

ArcBest is also partnering with the University of Arkansas' Sam M. Walton College of Business in supporting its blockchain research and education.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a logistics company with creative problem solvers who have The Skill and the Will® to deliver integrated logistics solutions. At ArcBest, We'll Find a Way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Kathy Fieweger
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 479-719-4358

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-announces-membership-in-blockchain-in-transport-alliance-300612348.html

SOURCE ArcBest


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCBEST CORP
10:01pARCBEST : Announces Membership in Blockchain in Transport Alliance
PR
03/07ARCBEST : Top ABF Freight Drivers Earn Recognition on Road Team
AQ
03/05ARCBEST : TMC Partners With FleetNet America on New Maintenance Benchmarking Ser..
AQ
03/01ARCBEST : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/25ARCBEST : Business Briefs
AQ
02/21ARCBEST : How Consolidated Shipping Helps Improve Supply Chains
PU
02/21ARCBEST CORP : Free Post Earnings Research Report: ArcBest’s Quarterly Revenue G..
AC
02/20ARCBEST : Employee Training Program Recognized
PR
02/14ARCBEST : The Importance of Geo-fencing Technology in the Trucking Industry
PU
02/08ARCBEST CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/05Trucking stocks trade lower 
03/02Double-Digit Growth Continues To Propel Old Dominion 
02/19Transports Weekly Snapshot - VIX Returns To Correlation With High Yield Bond .. 
02/04Transports Weekly Snapshot - Inflation And Rising Interest Rates Lead To Unce.. 
01/31ArcBest Corporation's (ARCB) CEO Judy McReynolds on Q4 2017 Results - Earning.. 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.