Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ArcBest Corp    ARCB

ARCBEST CORP (ARCB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ArcBest :® Declares an $0.08/Share Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 07:57pm CEST

FORT SMITH, Ark., July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on August 10, 2018, payable on August 24, 2018.

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest Corporation)

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations
Phone: 479-785-6200 
Email: [email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-declares-an-0-08share-quarterly-dividend-300687926.html

SOURCE ArcBest


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCBEST CORP
07:57pARCBEST : ® Declares an $0.08/Share Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/26ARCBEST CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07/26ARCBEST : Announces All ABF Freight Labor Agreement Supplements Now Ratified
PU
07/26ARCBEST : ® Announces All ABF Freight® Labor Agreement Supplements Now Ratified
PR
07/25ARCBEST : September & October 2018 Trade Shows
PU
07/20ARCBEST : McReynolds Named to Top 25 2018 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Mark..
PU
07/18ARCBEST : Benefits of an Efficient Reverse Logistics Process
PU
07/16ARCBEST : UAFS receives almost $2 million for grant programs continuation
AQ
07/12ARCBEST : Announces Its Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
PR
07/11ARCBEST CORP /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:59pArcBest declares $0.08 dividend 
07/18Cheap Stocks Moving In The Right Direction 
07/16TRUCKING ROUNDUP : J.B. Hunt earnings topper, KNX upgrade 
07/10Wolfe Research check in on logistics sector ahead of Q2 earnings 
07/03Is Old Dominion Already At Maximum Overdrive? 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.