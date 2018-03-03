Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL (MT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

ArcelorMittal : Even if exempted, Canada steel industry sees dumping risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2018 | 12:27am CET

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's steel sector could be wounded by U.S. tariffs even if the country is exempt from the 25 percent duty promised by President Donald Trump, as cheap steel previously sold south of the border floods into Canada, industry leaders said on Friday.

Canadian officials are trying to secure an exemption from potential U.S. tariffs on steel and have threatened retaliation if the plan goes ahead.

But even a deal that protects exports from Canada, the biggest steel supplier to the United States, would not solve all of the industry's problems.

"It would significantly harm Canadian producers in our home market, just swamping the marketplace with that imported steel," said Canadian Steel Producers Association President Joseph Galimberti on the proposed tariff.

A letter from nine Canadian steel executives sent to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other government ministers on Thursday warned that the tariff could displace 13 million tonnes of steel currently sold in the United States.

The letter, seen by Reuters, called for targeted trade cases and also raised the possibility of new legislation to defend the industry.

Galimberti said the Canada Border Services Agency would need more resources to quickly investigate and enforce trade rules, including rules against dumping.

Canada's steel industry has staged a tentative recovery in recent years, with some new jobs and investment. Stelco Holdings Inc emerged from bankruptcy protection last year and went public in November.

"We are feeling blindsided, truly," said Keanin Loomis, president of the Chamber of Commerce in Hamilton, the heart of Canada's steel industry. "We're a resilient town. We are on the rebound, but this will obviously have huge impact."

He said Canada needs not just an exemption from the tariff, but a strategy to deal with new imports.

Imports rose in 2002 when the United States last brought in broad steel tariffs, exempting Canada.

Steel and iron products represented 2 percent of Canadian exports last year, with 84 percent sent to the United States.

Arcelor Mittal (>> ArcelorMittal) is the largest steel manufacturer in Canada, employing about 10,300 people with seven units in the country, according to the Canadian Steel Producers Association. In all, the industry accounts for 22,000 direct jobs and supports 100,000 jobs indirectly, said the association.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Additional reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Stocks treated in this article : ArcelorMittal, Stelco Holdings Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELCO HOLDINGS INC --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
01:06a'Trade wars are good,' Trump says, defying global concern over tariffs
RE
01:06a'Trade wars are good,' Trump says, defying global concern over tariffs
RE
01:01a'Trade wars are good,' Trump says, defying global concern over tariffs
RE
12:27aARCELORMITTAL : Even if exempted, Canada steel industry sees dumping risk
RE
03/02European Steel Companies Split Over Planned U.S. Tariffs
DJ
03/02Europe targets U.S. bourbon, bikes, blue jeans for trade riposte
RE
03/02WTO chief makes rare warning of trade war over U.S. tariff plan
RE
03/02Europe targets U.S. bourbon, bikes, blue jeans for trade riposte
RE
03/02WTO chief makes rare warning of trade war over U.S. tariff plan
RE
03/02ARCELORMITTAL : Numetal, Russias TPE confident of turning around Essar Steel
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/02U.S. Steel downgraded at BAML, seeing limited benefit from tariff 
03/02ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel form JV to bid for India's Essar Steel 
03/01Trump now says he will impose steel, aluminum tariffs next week 
03/01No Trump announcement on tariffs today, CNBC reports 
03/01Steel, aluminum execs headed to White House for possible announcement 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 73 007 M
EBIT 2018 6 193 M
Net income 2018 4 088 M
Debt 2018 8 090 M
Yield 2018 1,14%
P/E ratio 2018 8,92
P/E ratio 2019 9,28
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 34 533 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MT | LU1598757687 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 37,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal Chief Financial Officer & CEO-ArcelorMittal Europe
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL2.21%34 533
POSCO--.--%29 217
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-17.82%22 585
NUCOR2.86%21 469
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-5.29%18 752
THYSSENKRUPP-9.89%16 661
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.