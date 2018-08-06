Log in
ARCELORMITTAL
ArcelorMittal : Italy deputy PM says talks on Ilva with Arcelor suspended until new jobs offer

08/06/2018
FILE PHOTO: Metal coils are seen at ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ghent

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government does not plan to continue talking with ArcelorMittal on its planned takeover of Ilva until the Luxembourg-based steel giant makes a new proposal on its jobs plans for the Italian steelmaker.

"We will not call a meeting if there are not signals (..) for a better offer on the jobs front," Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio told reporters at the end of a meeting with ArcelorMittal and Ilva's unions.

However, he added that he still hoped for a new meeting later this week. ArcelorMittal won a tender to buy Ilva in 2017 and had been due to takeover the firm in July, but the purchase was delayed at the request of the newly installed government.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 77 620 M
EBIT 2018 7 498 M
Net income 2018 5 403 M
Debt 2018 7 637 M
Yield 2018 0,95%
P/E ratio 2018 6,24
P/E ratio 2019 6,89
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 32 832 M
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL2.31%32 832
POSCO--.--%25 014
NUCOR1.40%20 508
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-24.15%19 080
THYSSENKRUPP-9.68%15 745
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 445
