Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal

ARCELORMITTAL (MT)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

ArcelorMittal : Italy to Review and Potentially Scrap ArcelorMittal-Ilva Deal

07/25/2018 | 10:56am CEST

By Nathan Allen

Italy's government is opening a formal review of ArcelorMittal's (MT.AE) proposed takeover of the Ilva steelworks, which could lead to the deal being scrapped, according to a statement issued late Tuesday by the Ministry for Economic Development.

"We have a duty to ascertain the facts after several critical issues have emerged," Economic Development Minister Luigi Di Maio said in the statement.

ArcelorMittal agreed last year to buy Ilva for 1.8 billion euros ($2.1 billion) after it was placed under state supervision due to financial difficulties and environmental issues.

The steelmaker was set to take over operations on July 1, but the Italian government delayed the handover date to Sept. 15, citing environmental, social, economic and employment concerns.

On Tuesday ArcelorMittal said it had accepted all additional commitments requested by Italian authorities and expected the transaction to close soon, driving its share price up by nearly 5%.

Write to Nathan Allen at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -1.13% 26.33 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
ARCELORMITTAL 5.40% 26.635 End-of-day quote.-1.70%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 77 262 M
EBIT 2018 7 141 M
Net income 2018 5 077 M
Debt 2018 7 598 M
Yield 2018 0,96%
P/E ratio 2018 6,46
P/E ratio 2019 6,86
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 30 224 M
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-1.70%30 224
POSCO--.--%25 134
NUCOR6.67%21 223
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-25.88%18 665
THYSSENKRUPP-4.23%16 501
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-17.15%15 755
