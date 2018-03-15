Log in
ARCELORMITTAL (MT)
ArcelorMittal : Makes Concessions to EU over Ilva Bid -Reuters

03/15/2018 | 02:56pm CET

--ArcelorMittal on Thursday offered concessions to the EU over antitrust concerns regarding its 1.8 billion euro ($2.2 billion) bid for Italian steel company Ilva, Reuters reports.

--No details were provided but ArcelorMittal said it hoped the concessions would be enough to address the European Commission's concerns, Reuters says.

--The deadline for the Commission's decision has been extended to May 23 from April 19.

Full story: http://reut.rs/2pemBLQ

Write to Barcelona editors at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -0.13% 26.46 End-of-day quote.-2.34%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 72 483 M
EBIT 2018 6 149 M
Net income 2018 4 088 M
Debt 2018 7 885 M
Yield 2018 1,25%
P/E ratio 2018 8,73
P/E ratio 2019 9,03
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 33 351 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MT | LU1598757687 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 37,0 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-2.34%33 351
POSCO--.--%27 835
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-18.25%21 582
NUCOR3.81%21 469
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-1.61%18 753
THYSSENKRUPP-10.84%16 633
