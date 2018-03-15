ArcelorMittal : Makes Concessions to EU over Ilva Bid -Reuters

--ArcelorMittal on Thursday offered concessions to the EU over antitrust concerns regarding its 1.8 billion euro ($2.2 billion) bid for Italian steel company Ilva, Reuters reports.

--No details were provided but ArcelorMittal said it hoped the concessions would be enough to address the European Commission's concerns, Reuters says.

--The deadline for the Commission's decision has been extended to May 23 from April 19.

Full story: http://reut.rs/2pemBLQ

Write to Barcelona editors at [email protected]