ArcelorMittal : announces the publication of the 2017 statutory financial statements of parent company

03/12/2018 | 10:00pm CET

ArcelorMittal S.A. / ArcelorMittal announces the publication of the 2017 statutory financial statements of ArcelorMittal parent company . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luxembourg, 12 March, 2018 - ArcelorMittal has published the statutory financial statements of ArcelorMittal parent company for the year ended December 31, 2017. These financial statements have been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and are available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com under "Investors > Financial reports > Annual reports".

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2017, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $68.7 billion and crude steel production of 93.1 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 57.4 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


   		 
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations  
   
Europe +442075431156
Americas +13128993985
Retail +442075431156
SRI +442075431156
Bonds/Credit +33171921026
   
   
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications  
 

E-mail: 		 

[email protected]
Phone: +442076297988
   
   
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications  
   
Paul Weigh +442032142419
   
   
France  
Image 7  
Sylvie Dumaine / Anne-Charlotte Creach +33153707470

 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ArcelorMittal S.A. via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

ArcelorMittal S.A.
Berkeley Square House; 7th Floor London UK

ISIN: LU1598757687;
