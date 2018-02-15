Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL (MT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

ArcelorMittal : publishes its Annual Report 2017 on Form 20-F

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2018 | 06:04pm EST

ArcelorMittal S.A. / ArcelorMittal publishes its Annual Report 2017 on Form 20-F . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


15 February 2018 - ArcelorMittal has today filed its Annual Report 2017 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is now available on ArcelorMittal's website http://corporate.arcelormittal.com under SEC filings.
ArcelorMittal will send a hard copy of the Form 20-F Annual Report for 2017, which includes the audited financial statements, to shareholders free of charge upon request.
ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2017, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $68.7 billion and crude steel production of 93.1 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 57.4 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


   		 
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations  
   
Europe +442075431156
Americas +13128993985
Retail +442075431156
SRI +442075431156
Bonds/Credit +33171921026
   
   
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications  
 

E-mail: 		 

[email protected]
Phone: +442076297988
   
   
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications  
   
Paul Weigh +442032142419
   
   
France  
Image 7  
Sylvie Dumaine / Anne-Charlotte Creach +33153707470

 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ArcelorMittal S.A. via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

ArcelorMittal S.A.
Berkeley Square House; 7th Floor London UK

ISIN: LU1598757687;
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
06:04pARCELORMITTAL : publishes its Annual Report 2017 on Form 20-F
GL
11:06aARCELORMITTAL : furthers its work with startups through its partnership with Plu..
PU
02/14ARCELORMITTAL : The Liberian adventure continues …
AQ
02/14ARCELORMITTAL : New LD(BOF) converter from Primetals Technologies enters service..
AQ
02/14ARCELORMITTAL SA : Free Research Report as ArcelorMittal’s Q4 Sales Rose 25.4% Y..
AC
02/14Steel unit boosts Thyssenkrupp profit ahead of Tata Steel tie-up
RE
02/14ARCELORMITTAL : India Private Limited submits offer for Essar Steel India Limite..
AQ
02/13ARCELORMITTAL : India Private Limited submits offer for Essar Steel India Limite..
AQ
02/12ARCELORMITTAL : India Private Limited submits offer for Essar Steel India Limite..
GL
02/11ARCELORMITTAL : Lnm, ruia-backed numetal set for faceoff on essar steel
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/13Steel sector moving as Trump calls for tariffs to fix 'decimated' industry 
02/12BLOOMBERG : ArcelorMittal, Russia's VTB competing for India's Essar Steel 
02/12Sector movement on Trump infrastructure details 
02/12Trump to unveil infrastructure plan 
02/05IPSCO Tubulars Prepares For $500 Million U.S. IPO 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 71 693 M
EBIT 2018 5 973 M
Net income 2018 4 029 M
Debt 2018 8 109 M
Yield 2018 1,22%
P/E ratio 2018 9,04
P/E ratio 2019 9,52
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capitalization 35 161 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MT | LU1598757687 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 36,2 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal Chief Financial Officer & CEO-ArcelorMittal Europe
Brian E. Aranha Chief Technology Officer, EVP & Head-Strategy
David George Clarke Vice President-Technology & Strategy
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL2.75%35 161
POSCO--.--%29 632
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-14.26%22 541
NUCOR0.79%20 372
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-4.60%18 210
THYSSENKRUPP-5.27%17 803
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.