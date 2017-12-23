Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL (MT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Exclusive: ArcelorMittal tells Ilva it wants to change buying contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2017 | 03:56pm CET

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal has told commissioners running Italy's Ilva plant that it wants changes made to the contract in which it agreed to buy the company in order to protect it from legal challenges in Italy.

ArcelorMittal, the world's top steelmaker, reached a 1.8-billion-euro ($2.1 billion) deal to buy Ilva in June but the purchase has since stalled due to legal challenges and an EU anti-trust investigation.

In the latest twist, the commissioners in charge of Ilva have written to Italy's industry ministry saying ArcelorMittal has told them it now wants the purchase contract changed to safeguard it in case the legal challenges are successful.

ArcelorMittal has asked for "modifications and additions" allowing for the deal to be suspended or dissolved if a court in southern Italy upholds the challenges, according to the commissioners' letter, dated Dec. 21, which Reuters has seen.

"We are assessing, with our consultants, whether these requests are compatible with the rules in force," the letter says, adding that in any case the commissioners will take no steps without first informing the government.

ArcelorMittal declined to comment to Reuters.

EU antitrust authorities in November upgraded their own investigation into the company's proposed takeover of Ilva, fearing it will lead to steel price hikes. European steel prices are up some 85 percent since Jan. 1, 2016.

A few weeks after the anti-trust filing, the Puglia and Taranto local authorities filed an appeal against the Italian government's approval of ArcelorMittal's environmental plan for Ilva. They said the plan did not do enough to safeguard the environment and public health.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni wrote to the governor of Puglia and mayor of Taranto on Friday, urging them to drop the lawsuits.

Similar appeals had previously been made by Industry Minister Carlo Calendar, warning the challenges could scupper the deal with ArcelorMittal. Puglia's governor Michele Emilio has so far refused to budge.

Ilva, based in the city of Taranto in Italy's southern heel, is Europe's largest steel plant. It has been dogged by charges of corruption and environmental crime for years.

In 2012, Italian authorities ruled emissions from the plant had caused deaths, tumors and respiratory diseases. About half the plant's annual 11 million-tonne capacity was eventually mothballed.

(Editing by Andrew Roche)

By Massimiliano Di Giorgio and Gavin Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
03:56p EXCLUSIVE : ArcelorMittal tells Ilva it wants to change buying contract
03:56p ARCELORMITTAL : Exclusive - ArcelorMittal tells Ilva it wants to change buying c..
11:20a ARCELORMITTAL : EBRD provides $350 mln syndicated loan to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi R..
12/22 ArcelorMittal to sell Piombino steel mill to Arvedi to help clear Ilva deal
12/22 ARCELORMITTAL : EBRD loans $350 million to ArcelorMittal's Ukraine mill
12/22 ARCELORMITTAL : Settlement Requires Clean Air Act Compliance at ArcelorMittal Mo..
12/22 ARCELORMITTAL : EBRD provides US$ 350 million syndicated loan to Ukraine's large..
12/21 STEELWORKERS : Happy mill will reopen, anxious to return to work
12/21 ARCELORMITTAL : PennEnvironment Delivers Historic Clean Air Settlement With Mone..
12/21 ARCELORMITTAL : DEP, EPA, PennEnvironment Reach Settlement With ArcelorMittal Mo..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/22 REUTERS : ArcelorMittal to sell Piombino steel mill to help clear Ilva deal
12/18 Iron ore, steel names on the move as iron ore futures jump most in a month
12/15 ArcelorMittal's Kazakh coal miners end strike
12/15 FT : China to remove export tax on steel products
12/13 ArcelorMittal's Proposed Takeover Of Ilva Hits A Roadblock
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 67 163 M
EBIT 2017 5 558 M
Net income 2017 3 938 M
Debt 2017 9 730 M
Yield 2017 0,87%
P/E ratio 2017 8,63
P/E ratio 2018 10,29
EV / Sales 2017 0,64x
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
Capitalization 33 329 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MT | LU1598757687 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 32,9 $
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal Chief Financial Officer & CEO-ArcelorMittal Europe
Brian E. Aranha Chief Technology Officer, EVP & Head-Strategy
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL30.51%33 329
POSCO--.--%27 296
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP9.69%24 012
NUCOR CORPORATION8.42%20 525
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED58.21%19 063
THYSSENKRUPP5.70%17 668
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.