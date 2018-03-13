Arch Capital Group Ltd. : Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:ACGL], a globally diversified mortgage
and property/casualty insurer and reinsurer, is committed towards
delivering traditional and innovative mortgage risk transfer products
that provide meaningful and affordable capacity to the U.S. housing
sector.
Arch today confirms that it is, through a new U.S. subsidiary and in
conjunction with Freddie Mac, piloting a new mortgage credit risk
transfer program, deemed “IMAGIN” (Integrated Mortgage Insurance), to
attract a diversified and robust capital base to the U.S. housing
market, in a highly efficient structure, that will support market
stability through economic cycles.
Arch has established a new Washington D.C. based subsidiary, Arch MRT,
which will insure Freddie Mac and transfer 100% of the risk assumed to a
panel of diversified, well-capitalized, and highly rated (re)insurers
that provide high quality collateral assets in trust. This arrangement
encourages additional participants and capital to support first-loss
exposure in mortgages. The high quality panel of (re)insurers will
competitively bid, through a transparent process, to provide, over the
long term, lower cost mortgage insurance for borrowers.
Arch remains committed to providing mortgage risk transfer solutions
across many offerings such as primary mortgage insurance through Arch
Mortgage Insurance Company, credit risk transfer transactions (CRT),
MRT, and other forms of protection as the marketplace evolves.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately
$11.30 billion in capital at December 31, 2017, writes insurance,
reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its
wholly owned subsidiaries.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe
harbor” for forward-looking statements. This release or any other
written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Arch Capital Group
Ltd. and its subsidiaries may include forward-looking statements, which
reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial
performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact
included in or incorporated by reference in this release are
forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,”
“estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or their negative or
variations or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve
our current assessment of risks and uncertainties. Actual events and
results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these
statements. A non-exclusive list of the important factors that could
cause actual results to differ materially from those in such
forward-looking statements includes the following: adverse general
economic and market conditions; increased competition; pricing
and policy term trends; fluctuations in the actions of
rating agencies and our ability to maintain and improve our
ratings; investment performance; the loss of key personnel; the
adequacy of our loss reserves, severity and/or frequency of
losses, greater than expected loss ratios and adverse development on
claim and/or claim expense liabilities; greater frequency or
severity of unpredictable natural and man-made catastrophic events; the
impact of acts of terrorism and acts of war; changes in regulations
and/or tax laws in the United States or elsewhere; our
ability to successfully integrate, establish and maintain operating
procedures as well as integrate the businesses we have acquired or may
acquire into the existing operations; changes in accounting
principles or policies; material differences between actual
and expected assessments for guaranty funds and mandatory pooling
arrangements; availability and cost to us of reinsurance to
manage our gross and net exposures; the failure of others to meet their
obligations to us; and other factors identified in our filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as
exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other cautionary
statements that are included herein or elsewhere. All subsequent written
and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting
on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these
cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006531/en/