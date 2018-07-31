Log in
ARCH COAL INC (ARCH)
Arch Coal Inc : Class A to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Arch Coal Inc Class A (NYSE: ARCH) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-B6453309768B6.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 182 M
EBIT 2018 232 M
Net income 2018 206 M
Finance 2018 123 M
Yield 2018 1,98%
P/E ratio 2018 7,95
P/E ratio 2019 9,83
EV / Sales 2018 0,75x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 1 752 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Eaves Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul A. Lang President & Chief Operating Officer
James N. Chapman Chairman
John T. Drexler Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Patrick A. Kriegshauser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCH COAL INC-13.07%1 752
GLENCORE-16.68%60 729
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-20.63%52 513
COAL INDIA-0.06%23 965
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-6.25%11 257
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-13.81%8 364
