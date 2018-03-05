Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Arch Therapeutics Inc    ARTH

ARCH THERAPEUTICS INC (ARTH)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Arch Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the 30th Annual Roth Conference on March 12, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2018 | 01:51pm CET

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), developer of novel liquid, gel and solid hemostatic and wound care devices, will be featured as a presenting company at the 30th Annual Roth Conference. The conference is being held on March 11-14, 2018 at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Terrence W. Norchi, MD, CEO is scheduled to provide a corporate update on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 4:30 PM PT. Dr. Norchi will be available to meet with investors who are registered to attend the conference. If you are an investor and wish to attend the Company's presentation or schedule a meeting, please click the following link: http://www.roth.com/main/page.aspx?PageID=7290.

To access the live webcast, please visit: http://wsw.com/webcast/roth32/arth/

The presentation will be available for download at: http://ir.archtherapeutics.com.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch's development stage product candidates include the AC5™ Topical Gel and the AC5™ Surgical Hemostatic Device.

About Roth Capital Partners, LLC
Roth Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

Source: Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Contact
ARTH Investor Relations
Toll Free: +1-855-340-ARTH (2784) (US and Canada)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.archtherapeutics.com

or

Richard Davis
Chief Financial Officer
Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
Phone: 617-431-2308
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.archtherapeutics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCH THERAPEUTICS INC
01:51pArch Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the 30th Annual Roth Confere..
GL
02/05ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS : ARTH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
AQ
02/05ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
02/05Dermatologic Surgery Publishes Clinical Data on Arch Therapeutics’ AC5&..
GL
02/01ARCH THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
01/02Arch Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at The 10th Annual Biotech Show..
GL
2017ARCH THERAPEUTICS : Withdraws 510(k) with Plans to Resubmit After Further Discus..
AQ
2017ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS : ARTH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
AQ
2017ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
2017Arch Therapeutics Withdraws 510(k) with Plans to Resubmit After Further Discu..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/09Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) Presents At 10th Annual Biotech Showcase 2018 - Slid.. 
2017Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) Presents At 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational Confere.. 
2017Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
2017ARCH Therapeutics (ARTH) Presents at Noble Financial Capital Markets 13th Ann.. 
20174 Catalyst-Driven Stocks For Your 2017 Portfolio 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 0,03 M
EBIT 2018 -8,38 M
Net income 2018 -7,05 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 1 541x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capitalization 49,3 M
Chart ARCH THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Arch Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | ARTH | US03939W1099 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,43 $
Spread / Average Target 658%
Managers
NameTitle
Terrence W. Norchi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Avtar S. Dhillon Chairman
Richard E. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Chirag Shah Vice President-Research & Development Engineering
Steven A. Kates Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCH THERAPEUTICS INC6.26%49
STRYKER CORPORATION3.85%60 242
SMITH & NEPHEW-1.86%15 229
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.47.36%2 979
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV-11.76%2 152
GLAUKOS CORP31.54%1 116
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.