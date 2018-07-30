ARCHOS Safe-T mini : disponible auprès de 15 nouveaux distributeurs à l’international Anglais Français

ARCHOS Safe-T mini: now available through 15 distribution partners worldwide
Paris-Monday, July 30th, 2018-ARCHOS, the French pioneer of consumer electronics, announces today that it has extended the distribution of its Safe-T mini to 15 distributors worldwide. After a two weeks period of pre-order onwww.archos.comand www.amazon.com (in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom), ARCHOS'cold storage wallet, which combines a superior level of security, both hardware and software, is now on sale:
|
Poland
|
Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK
|
France
|
Netherland
|
Belgium
|
Germany
|
Germany
|
Russia
|
France
|
Ukraine
|
USA
|
Netherland
|
United Kingdom
|
Germany
|
Hungaria, Romania
Manufactured by Eiffage Energie Electronique in Verquin, in the North of France, to guarantee high level of traceability and security, the ARCHOS Safe-T mini embeds:
-
Encrypted chipset memory, in addition to its 6 digits PIN code.
-
Open source software, based on the Trezor development, available on GitHUB, where others can contribute further.
-
Secure storage of repatriated crypto assets, after trading on any preferred exchange platform.
-
Support of 75% of total market cap of cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Dash, Ether, Ether Classic, Litecoin, ERC20 tokens.
-
Companion web app for easy set-up and use.
The Top 5 reasons to purchase the ARCHOS Safe-T mini:
-
The ARCHOS Safe-T mini is immune to computer viruses.
-
Private and recovery keys are stored on the ARCHOS Safe-T mini, offline, and can therefore not be hacked.
-
Only its users see these keys entirely on the OLED screen of the ARCHOS Safe-T mini.
-
All transactions must be validated with the hardware buttons of the ARCHOS Safe-T mini. It is thus impossible for cybercriminals to modify them.
-
In case the user loses its ARCHOS Safe-T mini, he can recover his coins using its 24-word seed.
ARCHOS has built a dedicated team around the security and blockchains. This team will maintain the ARCHOS Safe-T mini and will publish regular updates with additional supported cryptocurrencies.
Availability and Price
The ARCHOS Safe-T mini is now available, priced€49,99 / £49,99 / $59,99. To go beyond the proof of concept, for the first time, ARCHOS will accept payment in Bitcoin on its online store.
To follow thenewsdedicated to the ARCHOS Safe-T mini, please join the following group on Telegram:https://t.me/ArchosCrypto.
About ARCHOS
ARCHOS, a pioneer in consumer electronics, continues to innovate and revolutionize the consumer electronics market. Among others, the French manufacturer was first with an HDD MP3 player in 2000, a multimedia player in 2003, Google Android powered tablets in 2009, a connected Smart Home in 2014 and PicoWAN, the first collaborative network dedicated to the IoT, in 2016. Today, ARCHOS designs and democratizes solutions with high innovation value: tablets and smartphones, home and IoT, urban mobility, and security and blockchains. With headquarters in France, offices in Europe and in Asia, ARCHOS has become a strong pan-European player. ARCHOS is quoted on Compartment C of Eurolist, Euronext Paris, ISIN Code: FR0000182479.
