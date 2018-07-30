ARCHOS Safe-T mini : disponible auprès de 15 nouveaux distributeurs à l’international Anglais Français

ARCHOS Safe-T mini: now available through 15 distribution partners worldwide

Paris-Monday, July 30th, 2018-ARCHOS, the French pioneer of consumer electronics, announces today that it has extended the distribution of its Safe-T mini to 15 distributors worldwide. After a two weeks period of pre-order onwww.archos.comand www.amazon.com (in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom), ARCHOS'cold storage wallet, which combines a superior level of security, both hardware and software, is now on sale:

Poland Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK France Netherland Belgium Germany Germany Russia France Ukraine USA Netherland United Kingdom Germany Hungaria, Romania

Manufactured by Eiffage Energie Electronique in Verquin, in the North of France, to guarantee high level of traceability and security, the ARCHOS Safe-T mini embeds:

Encrypted chipset memory, in addition to its 6 digits PIN code.

Open source software, based on the Trezor development, available on GitHUB, where others can contribute further.

Secure storage of repatriated crypto assets, after trading on any preferred exchange platform.

Support of 75% of total market cap of cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Dash, Ether, Ether Classic, Litecoin, ERC20 tokens.

Companion web app for easy set-up and use.

The Top 5 reasons to purchase the ARCHOS Safe-T mini:

The ARCHOS Safe-T mini is immune to computer viruses.

Private and recovery keys are stored on the ARCHOS Safe-T mini, offline, and can therefore not be hacked.

Only its users see these keys entirely on the OLED screen of the ARCHOS Safe-T mini.

All transactions must be validated with the hardware buttons of the ARCHOS Safe-T mini. It is thus impossible for cybercriminals to modify them.

In case the user loses its ARCHOS Safe-T mini, he can recover his coins using its 24-word seed.

ARCHOS has built a dedicated team around the security and blockchains. This team will maintain the ARCHOS Safe-T mini and will publish regular updates with additional supported cryptocurrencies.

Availability and Price

The ARCHOS Safe-T mini is now available, priced€49,99 / £49,99 / $59,99. To go beyond the proof of concept, for the first time, ARCHOS will accept payment in Bitcoin on its online store.

To follow thenewsdedicated to the ARCHOS Safe-T mini, please join the following group on Telegram:https://t.me/ArchosCrypto.

About ARCHOS

ARCHOS, a pioneer in consumer electronics, continues to innovate and revolutionize the consumer electronics market. Among others, the French manufacturer was first with an HDD MP3 player in 2000, a multimedia player in 2003, Google Android powered tablets in 2009, a connected Smart Home in 2014 and PicoWAN, the first collaborative network dedicated to the IoT, in 2016. Today, ARCHOS designs and democratizes solutions with high innovation value: tablets and smartphones, home and IoT, urban mobility, and security and blockchains. With headquarters in France, offices in Europe and in Asia, ARCHOS has become a strong pan-European player. ARCHOS is quoted on Compartment C of Eurolist, Euronext Paris, ISIN Code: FR0000182479.

Press contacts ARCHOS

Bénédicte Ernoult-[email protected]- +33 (0)1 69 33 16 90

Emmanuelle Bureau du Colombier-[email protected]- + 33 (0)6 09 47 23 49