Arcturus Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Christine Esau as Vice President of Research and Development

Dr. Pad Chivukula Resigns as Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Operating Officer



SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT), a leading RNA medicines company, today announced that Dr. Christine Esau, Senior Director of Translational Research, has been appointed as Vice President of Research and Development, effective immediately.

Concurrently, Dr. Pad Chivukula is stepping down as Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Operating Officer and will serve as a Scientific Advisor to the Company.

“Christine brings more than a decade of experience in microRNA drug discovery, development and commercialization,” said Mark R. Herbert, Interim President. “Given her experience with Arcturus over the past several years, we are confident that in this new role, Christine will immediately contribute to the progress we are making in developing innovative RNA medicines with the potential to transform the lives of patients with serious diseases. We are pleased Dr. Chivukula will serve as a Scientific Advisor to the Company.”

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the Arcturus team, and I am proud of our extraordinary innovations and accomplishments in advancing our diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutics and the many partnerships we have garnered thus far,” said Dr. Chivukula. “I look forward to following the Company’s ongoing success as Arcturus continues to progress its preclinical programs.”

About Christine Esau

Dr. Esau joined Arcturus in 2015, and most recently served as Senior Director of Translational Research. Dr. Esau was previously lead biologist at Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Regulus Therapeutics and served as Chief Scientific Officer of AptamiR Therapeutics. She has performed pioneering work in microRNA biology and anti-miRNA targeting technology development, resulting in landmark, highly cited papers and early patent filings. As lead biologist for the anti-miR-122 program for treatment of HCV with Regulus, she moved the program from discovery biology to lead compound selection, directing pharmacology, PK/PD, safety, and mechanism of action studies. At Regulus, she led exploratory efforts to identify novel microRNA targets for metabolic diseases, in the process establishing an extensive network of academic collaborators. Dr. Esau led the anti-miR-33 program for atherosclerosis which came out of these efforts and was the basis for Regulus’ partnership with Astra-Zeneca. While Chief Scientific Officer of AptamiR Therapeutics, Dr. Esau worked to develop a microRNA based therapy for the treatment of obesity. Dr. Esau earned a B.S. degree in biology from the California Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is an RNA medicines company with enabling technologies – UNA Oligomer chemistry and LUNAR™ lipid-mediated delivery. Arcturus' diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutics includes programs pursuing rare diseases, Hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of RNA medicines including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (120 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus’ proprietary UNA technology can be used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. Arcturus’ commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., CureVac AG and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. For more information, visit www.ArcturusRx.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, collaborations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to expectations regarding Arcturus’ development programs. Arcturus may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements. Any such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Arcturus’ (formerly Alcobra Ltd.’s) Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the SEC on April 28, 2017 and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Arcturus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Media Contacts

Arcturus Therapeutics

+1 (858) 900-2660

[email protected]

Investor Contacts

Michael Wood

LifeSci Advisors LLC

+1 (646) 597-6979

[email protected]

Andrew Brimmer / Trevor Gibbons

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449