Arcus Biosciences : Announces Five Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies, today announced that five abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting to be held April 14-18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The presentations at AACR cover three of our clinical and preclinical product candidates including our dual adenosine receptor antagonist, AB928; our PD-1 antibody, AB122; and our small molecule CD73 inhibitor, AB680.

Data to be presented include:

AB928:

Title: Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic relationship for AB928, a dual antagonist of the A 2a R and A 2b R adenosine receptors – abstract #3769

Title: Combining adenosine receptor inhibition with AB928 and chemotherapy results in greater immune activation and tumor control – abstract #5556

AB122:

Title: Preclinical characterization of GLS-010 (AB122), a fully human clinical-stage anti-PD-1 antibody – abstract #4561

AB680:

Title: CD73 inhibitors (CD73i) reverse the AMP/adenosine-mediated impairment of immune effector cell activation by Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICI) – abstract #710

Title: Discovery and characterization of AB680, a potent and selective small-molecule CD73 inhibitor for cancer immunotherapy – abstract #4886

Additional information – including presentation schedule and full abstracts – can be found at www.aacr.org.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences (“Arcus”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. Arcus was founded in 2015 by Terry Rosen and Juan Jaen, the co-founders of Flexus Biosciences, which was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2015 to access Flexus’s IDO inhibitor, which was in preclinical development at the time and is now referred to as BMS-986205. Arcus has several programs targeting important immuno-oncology pathways, including a dual adenosine receptor antagonist and an anti-PD-1 antibody, both of which are in Phase 1 trials, as well as a small molecule inhibitor of CD73 and an anti-TIGIT antibody, which are in IND-enabling studies. Arcus has extensive in-house expertise in medicinal chemistry, immunology, biochemistry, pharmacology, and structural biology. The company is based in Hayward, CA.

For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

