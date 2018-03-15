Arcus Biosciences : Announces Five Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies, today
announced that five abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation
at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual
Meeting to be held April 14-18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The
presentations at AACR cover three of our clinical and preclinical
product candidates including our dual adenosine receptor antagonist,
AB928; our PD-1 antibody, AB122; and our small molecule CD73 inhibitor,
AB680.
Data to be presented include:
AB928:
Title: Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic
relationship for AB928, a dual antagonist of the A2aR and A2bR
adenosine receptors – abstract #3769
Title: Combining adenosine receptor inhibition with AB928
and chemotherapy results in greater immune activation and tumor control
– abstract #5556
AB122:
Title: Preclinical characterization of
GLS-010 (AB122), a fully human clinical-stage anti-PD-1 antibody –
abstract #4561
AB680:
Title: CD73 inhibitors (CD73i) reverse
the AMP/adenosine-mediated impairment of immune effector cell activation
by Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICI) – abstract #710
Title: Discovery and characterization of AB680, a potent
and selective small-molecule CD73 inhibitor for cancer immunotherapy –
abstract #4886
Additional information – including presentation schedule and full
abstracts – can be found at www.aacr.org.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences (“Arcus”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. Arcus was
founded in 2015 by Terry Rosen and Juan Jaen, the co-founders of Flexus
Biosciences, which was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2015 to
access Flexus’s IDO inhibitor, which was in preclinical development at
the time and is now referred to as BMS-986205. Arcus has several
programs targeting important immuno-oncology pathways, including a dual
adenosine receptor antagonist and an anti-PD-1 antibody, both of which
are in Phase 1 trials, as well as a small molecule inhibitor of CD73 and
an anti-TIGIT antibody, which are in IND-enabling studies. Arcus has
extensive in-house expertise in medicinal chemistry, immunology,
biochemistry, pharmacology, and structural biology. The company is based
in Hayward, CA.
For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.
